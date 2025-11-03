This is the Photo of the Year, showcasing a breathtaking perspective that had never been captured before
This often-photographed landscape in Turkey was captured differently with a drone – and it just received international recognition
During the magic of blue hour, a lone rider stands atop a rocky outcropping in the heart of Cappadocia, Turkey. Using his drone, Dennis Schmelz managed to find a unique perspective of the often-photographed landscape – and his aerial photograph, titled The Lone Horseman, has been named Photo of the Year at the Siena Drone Awards 2025.
The Siena Drone Awards, launched in 2015 in Siena, Italy, celebrate the artistry of aerial photography and videography. Part of the broader Siena Awards and Festival, the competition welcomes entries from professionals and amateurs alike, across nine categories.
Schmelz's work stood out against more than 2,000 entries from 114 countries that vied for recognition in one of the world's premier drone photography competitions.
The story behind the still
On Instagram, Schmelz shared, "I took this photo in Cappadocia while searching for new angles, which can be quite a challenge in a place where every corner seems to have been photographed already.
"During a sunset shoot with a horseman, I discovered this perspective with my drone. It creates the illusion that he’s standing on a plateau, when in reality it's just the angle that makes it look this way.
"This shot feels truly rare, a fresh view from a spot that's usually crowded and over-photographed."
Schmelz's image demonstrates his mastery of composition, timing, and storytelling from the air. Over his career, he has traveled to more than 70 countries, producing award-winning travel films, international exhibitions, and collaborations with National Geographic and other major clients in tourism and music.
