He's done it AGAIN! This spectacular photo of a once-in-144-years ritual just earned another global honor

This striking aerial photograph of Naga Sadhus approaching the Ganges at the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela shows the raw power, sacred energy and historic scale of India's once-in-144-years gathering

Photographer Savadmon Avalachamveettil, known as a standout shooter in documentary and aerial visual storytelling, has done it again.

Just a few months ago, the shot titled Mahakumbh – World's Largest Gathering was globally recognized at the International Photography Awards (IPA). With this win, Avalachamveettil secured the title of Event Photographer of the Year in the Professional category.

Now, the same astonishing aerial image capturing a once-in-144-years ritual at India's Kumbh Mela has secured Silver in the People/Event category at the 2025 Tokyo International Foto Awards (TIFA).

Mahakumbh – World's Largest Gathering

Avalachamveettil captured the image on February 03 2025, from above. For this he used a DJI drone, featuring a 70mm f/2.8 lens, and shot the scene at 1/200 sec, f/2.8, and ISO100.

The photograph portrays an exciting moment during the Maha Kumbh, the rarest iteration of India's sacred Kumbh Mela festival.

Seen from above, ash-smeared Naga Sadhus – Hindu holy men devoted to spiritual austerity – move towards the Ganges during one of the festival's significant bathing rituals.

The ritual, traditionally said to occur only once every 144 years, represents one of the most extraordinary expressions of collective devotion anywhere in the world.

Through careful composition and precise timing, the image captures not only the sheer scale of gathering but also its spiritual voltage: bodies painted in ash and the powerful sense of unity as thousands move with a singular purpose.

The photograph manages to condense the immensity, emotion, and ancestral tradition of the Maha Kumbh into one frame.

Tokyo International Foto Awards

TIFA remains one of Asia's most respected photography competitions, celebrating work that combines technical mastery, artistic vision and cultural relevance.

With submissions from across the world, the jury – a panel of international photographers, curators and gallery directors – recognizes projects that push boundaries and reflect the evolving landscape of modern photography.

The TIFA mission is to honor and connect exceptional photographers with Tokyo's creative community. You can discover all the awarded images on the TIFA website.

