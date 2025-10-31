This spectacular image shows a rare circular rainbow, shot with the DJI Mavic 3 drone – and it just earned global recognition
These photographers flew a drone 500 metres above Lugu Lake, passing through a rain curtain to capture this beautiful phenomenon
The winners of the 2025 Standard Chartered Weather Photographer of the Year competition have been announced by the Royal Meteorological Society, marking the 10th anniversary of one of the world's most visually captivating photography awards.
Chosen from more than 4,000 entries spanning 84 countries, the winning images celebrate the beauty, power, and unpredictability of the atmosphere.
This year, the prestigious title of Weather Photographer of the Year went to Geshuang Chen and Suchang Dong for their remarkable image, The Gorgeous Ring – an aerial photograph capturing a complete circular rainbow above Lugu Lake in Yunnan Province, China, shot with the DJI Mavic 3.
"It was drizzling on Lugu Lake. I flew my drone to a height of 500 metres, passed through the rain curtain, with my lens facing away from the sun, and captured a complete circular rainbow, which was a ring given by the sun to the lake," says engineer and astronomy photographer Geshuang Chen.
The result is a rare sight: an entire rainbow forming a perfect circle, its radiant spectrum embracing a small island resting at the centre.
The gear behind the winning shot
To capture the moment, Chen and Dong relied on the DJI Mavic 3, DJI's flagship folding drone and a favorite among aerial photographers for its sharp Hasselblad optics and impressive flight performance.
The Mavic 3's large sensor and long battery life allowed the pair to rise through drizzle and thin cloud to more than 500 metres above Lugu Lake, maintaining stability and clarity even in shifted light. Its precision controls and wide dynamic range showcase the gradation of colors across the full circular rainbow perfectly.
The phenomenon
A complete circular rainbow is a rare sight. This phenomenon occurs when sunlight bends and reflects with countless raindrops, forming a circle around the point directly opposite the sun.
From the ground, we usually see only the upper arc – the Earth itself hides the rest. But viewed from above, as Chen and Dong achieved with their drone, the rainbow's full symmetry is revealed.
Celebrating weather through photography
This year's competition – sponsored by Standard Chartered and organized by the Royal Meteorological Society – was judged by an international panel of experts in meteorology, photography, and journalism, including members of the ITV Weather team.
Chen and Dong's The Gorgeous Ring not only earned global recognition but also a £5,000 cash prize. All winning and shortlisted entries can be viewed on the Royal Meteorological Society's website.
