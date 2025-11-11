These photographers shot as fast as 1/3200 sec, pressed the shutter at the perfect moment – and won a sports photography award for it

Sports photography has always been one of the most challenging genres – where mastery of light, timing and instinct separates a good image from a great one. Capturing that split-second of movement and emotion demands not only technical skill but also a photographic eye for storytelling.

The Hugh Russell Sports Photography Competition has revealed its first-ever winners, celebrating amateur and professional photographers who caught those perfect, fleeting moments of sporting brilliance.

Founded in tribute to Olympic boxing medallist and award-winning Irish News photographer Hugh Russell, who passed away in 2023, the competition was created by Lady Mary Peters and the Mary Peters Trust to honor a dear friend and volunteer to the Trust.

Here's a look at the winning images, the camera settings and the gear behind the decisive moments when everything aligned perfectly…

Professional

(Image credit: Patrick O'Hare)

Winner: SmASH'ing Time by Pat O'Hare

Pat O'Hare's image stood out for its energy and timing. The judges said it "captures the very essence of sporting drama and intensity of camogie [an Irish stick-and-ball sport].

"The timing is exceptional, freezing the split-second when the hurl snaps under pressure, a moment that speaks volumes about the physicality and commitment in the game. The composition draws the viewer’s eye directly to the point of impact creating a dynamic sense of motion and tension.

The judges also reflected on how the image connected with the competition's spirit. "Hugh Russell, whose legacy this competition honors, would have loved this photograph. As someone who understood the power of a single frame to tell a story, Hugh would have admired the anticipation, precision, and emotion captured here.

“This image embodies everything he valued in sports photography… a truly fitting tribute to the spirit of athleticism celebrated by this competition."

(Image credit: David Fitzgerald)

2nd Place: Kellie's Crowning Moment by David Fitzgerald

Tech info: Nikon Z9, Nikon Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S

Shot details: 1/2000 sec, f/2.8, ISO 1250

(Image credit: Jonathan Porter)

3rd Place: Men's Football Knockout by Jonathan Porter

Tech info: Canon EOS R3, Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM

Shot details: 1/1200 sec, f/3.2, ISO 4000

Amatuer

(Image credit: Bob Givan)

Winner: Hockey One on One by Bob Given

Tech info: Canon EOS R3, Canon RF 100-300mm f/2.8 L IS USM

Shot details: 1/2000 sec, f/3.2, ISO 160

(Image credit: Jennifer Willis)

2nd Place: Rugby Gently Does It by Jennifer Willis

Tech info: Sony A1, Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II

Shot details: 1/2000 sec, f/2.8, ISO 320

(Image credit: Ross McKelvey)

3rd Place: Athletics Hurdles Male by Ross McKelvey

Tech info: Sony A1, Sony FE 400mm f/2.8 GM OSS

Shot details: 1/3200 sec, f/3.2, ISO 2000

The winning entries were judged by a panel chaired by Irish News chief photographer Mal McCann, joined by Northern Ireland footballer Marissa Callaghan and photographers Kelvin Boyes and Stephen Davison.

"The range and quality of entries in both the professional and amateur categories was impressive," said Lady Mary Peters. "Hugh would very much have enjoyed how much thought and hard work the photographers have put into each picture to tell a sporting story.

"Hugh's own sporting story was remarkable – an Olympic bronze and two professional British boxing titles. He was a dear friend to the Mary Peters Trust, and we're thrilled to honor him in partnership with the Irish News by creating this special sports photography competition."

The awarded photographers will be celebrated as part of the Mary Peters Trust Sport Inspires Lunch at Belfast's Europa Hotel on 21 November, marking 50 years of the Trust and raising funds for sporting stars of the future.

