This powerful image proves decade-old DSLRs can still capture award-winning photographs

I Am Unstoppable! by Liew Hong Hooi was shot with the Nikon D750 DSLR camera and won the General Public Award at the Nikon Film and Photo Contest 2024-2025

The Nikon Film and Photo Contest 2024-2025 has unveiled its winners – and this year, one image in particular is proving that you don't need the latest gear to create something extraordinary.

Marking its 40th edition, the global competition celebrates the theme "Inspire," drawing a record-breaking wave of submissions from more than 180 countries and regions. Across four categories – Super-short Film, 5-Minute Film, Single Photo, and Photo Story – the contest once again highlighted how vision and emotion matter far more than megapixels.

Among this year's standout winners is Malaysian photographer Liew Hong Hooi, who took home the General Public Award for his powerful image I am Unstoppable! The photograph captures a spirit medium mid-leap through blazing fire hoops during the Nine Emperor Gods Festival, a sacred ritual symbolizing faith and purification. But what makes the image remarkable isn't just the action – it's also the camera used.

A decade old DSLR: The Nikon D750

The Nikon D750 was released in September 2014, and later replaced by the Nikon D780 (Image credit: Nikon)

Liew shot the photo with a Nikon D750, a DSLR released over ten years ago, paired with a Tamron SP 24-70mm f/2.8 Di VC USD lens. He captured the moment at 1/500sec, f/2.8, ISO 320mm, at 55mm, freezing the fire-lit leap in striking detail.

Despite being considered "old tech" in today's mirrorless-dominated landscape, the D750 remains one of Nikon's most capable all-round DSLRs. Its 24.3MP full-frame sensor, pro-level AF (autofocus) system, and twin card slots make it a workhorse for those who value reliability over novelty.

It's not always about the newest body –It's about knowing how to make your gear sing.

That's exactly what Liew did. His photograph radiates energy and reverence, with flickering flames illuminating his subject's expression, proving that powerful images come from patience, intuition, and an understanding of light and gear – not from the newest high-tech gear.

Where to see the award-winning works

The winning works from the Nikon Film and Photo Contest will tour global exhibitions. For more information and if you want to discover all winners, visit the Nikon Film and Photo Contest website.

Browse the best Nikon cameras and the best Nikon lenses for DSLRs. Looking for competitions to enter? Here are 8 global photo contests now open for entries from October to February.