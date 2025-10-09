The 'Oscars of photography': Winners of 40th AOP Awards reveal the very best of modern photography

The 40th AOP Photography Award winners have been announced, marking four decades of recognising the very best in photography.

This year’s ceremony, held in London on 9 October 2025, showcased a diverse mix of still and moving imagery, highlighting both technical talent and creative storytelling across commissioned, personal, and emerging work.

In a modern world where AI-generated images are increasingly common, the AOP’s focus on "original human-authored photography" is more relevant than ever. As Isabelle Doran, CEO of the Association of Photographers, explains, "Their selection has brought together an electrifying and provocative mix of still and moving imagery that illustrates such a uniquely personal perspective and how our photographers see the world around them. It’s even more poignant in the digital age of AI we find ourselves in. I’m thrilled to see that such strong visual storytelling lives on."

The awards reflect the full spectrum of professional photography, from documentary and fashion to portraiture, sport, and experimental projects. This year also marked the introduction of two new industry awards: the AOP Production Award, celebrating excellence in production, and the AOP Green Award, recognising environmentally responsible practice.

Gold Winner, Portrait Todd Antony, Buzkashi - Abdulqadir (Image credit: © Todd Antony)

The category winners are as follows:

Documentary

Gold: Jack Margerison

Silver: Todd Antony

Environment

Gold: Sean Breithaupt

Silver: Greg Funnell

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fashion + Beauty

Gold: Hugh Fox

Silver: Jack Eames

Food + Drink

Gold: Henrik Knudsen

Silver: Martin Poole

Lifestyle

Gold: Owen Harvey

Silver: Simon Winnall

Portrait

Gold: Todd Antony

Silver: Hugh Fox

Spaces

Gold: Yuki Sugiura

Silver: Dan Burn-Forti

Sport

Gold: David Clerihew

Silver: Tom Parker

Still Life + Object

Gold: James Day

Silver: Jonathan Knowles

Project

Gold: David Clerihew

Silver: Sebastian Nevols

Best in Show – Personal / Non-commissioned

Winner – Tom Parker

Best in Show – Commissioned

Winner – James Day

Best in Moving Image

Winner – Lewis Khan

AOP Discovery Award

Winner – Ruben Davies

AOP Open Award

Gold: Owen Harvey

Silver: Jerome Mass

AOP Emerging Talent Award

Gold: Jack Currie

Joint Silver: Ruben Davies

Joint Silver: Safa Malik

Martin Evening Excellence in Digital Retouching Award

Winner – Kai Bastard – Bad Start Studios / now Rock Paper Scissors

Gold winner, Sport David Clerihew, Sébastien Foucan (Image credit: © David Clerihew)

For photographers, winning an AOP Award is about more than accolades; it’s also about visibility, credibility, and recognition from peers. Julia Fullerton-Batten, multiple AOP Awards winner, reflects on the significance, "I’ve been entering the AOP Awards every year since I was an assistant, and I can say with 100% certainty that it’s had a huge effect on my career. In a world where we’re all bombarded with imagery and there seem to be thousands of new photo competitions, it’s never been more important to stand out and to know which competitions are worth entering. For me, it’s always going to be the AOP Awards; it’s the real deal, it’s judged by my peers, and it gets my work seen by the people that count."

The awards program continues to champion creativity across every facet of photography. From documentary photographers capturing the realities of our world, to stylists, portraitists, and commercial creatives shaping contemporary visual culture, the AOP Awards celebrate the human imagination at its best.

Forty years on, the AOP Awards remain a benchmark for professional excellence, proving that despite technological shifts, photography is, and will always be, about the people behind the camera. See the full winners gallery on the official AOP Awards website.