Shot at ISO 20,000 and 40fps electronic shutter camera, this detailed raptor image could soon be an award-winning catch

Captured at 4.30am in the morning light, this image competes for the Action category win – and maybe even the overall LCE Photographer of the Year 2026

The striking action wildlife photograph, A Surprise Flight, has been shortlisted for the LCE Photographer of the Year 2026 Awards.

Amateur photographer Louise Norris captured the dramatic scene with a Canon mirrorless camera that excels in frames-per-second rates and a premium telephoto lens to get as close to the action as possible.

Join the announcement (Image credit: Future) LCE Photographer of the Year 2026 Awards will be announced on March 15, 2026, from 14:00 to 14:45 on the Creator Stage at the Photography & Video Show. For more info, visit the show's website.

What makes this shot especially remarkable is that Norris achieved it at an ISO of 20,000, an exceptionally high setting that most photographers probably would consider extremely challenging to expose with.

Article continues below

Yet she managed to balance the limited early-morning light with a shutter speed of 1/800, keeping the osprey's head razor sharp while allowing just a hint of motion blur in the wings to convey energy.

The winners will be announced at The Photography & Video Show 2026 in Birmingham – and yes, photography fans can watch the action unfold in person! In the meantime, let's take a look at why this photograph is a top contender.

Finalist in the category: Action

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II features 40fps speed – a top tier specification, ideal for bird and wildlife photography (Image credit: James Artaius)

A Surprise Flight by Louise Norris

Tech details

Gear: Canon EOS R6 Mark II + RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L IS USM

Exposure: 1/800 sec, f/5.6, ISO 20000

Norris says, "When osprey chicks are still young, and whilst the female remains on the nest, the male must work tirelessly to provide food for their family, often fishing before dawn in attempts to beat competing males to the catch.

"This image was taken at 4.30am using an ISO of 20,000 carefully balancing the shutter speed with the limited available light and at the same time the need to keep the image sharp.

"I was fortunate to be directly in front of this osprey as he dramatically emerged from the water towards me with his prey, who appeared particularly shocked to be on an unexpected early morning flight.

"The image aims to highlight the intensity of the bird's stare with the surrounding splash adding to the action and energy of the scene all whilst conveying the story of the hunt.

"The shutter speed of 1/800 second retains detail in the head whilst allowing slight blur in the wing tips showing the movement and effort of the weighted take-off."

Why it could win

Close up of A Surprise Flight (Image credit: Louise Norris)

1. Intense action frozen with controlled motion

The osprey emerges from water mid-flight, its head perfectly sharp while the slightly blurred wing tips convey dynamic energy.

2. Masterfully ISO and shutter speed handling

ISO 20,000 is carefully balanced with a fast shutter speed, capturing the early-morning drama without losing detail or introducing noise that would distract from the subject.

3. Narrative storytelling & timing

The bird's startled prey and focused gaze highlight the intensity of the hunt, creating a visual story of survival, capturing the raw energy of nature and the decisive moment of predation.

4. Dramatic composition

The central framing and splash around the subject amplify the sense of sudden, powerful motion perfectly.

The LCE POTY Awards

The LCE Photographer of the Year 2026 Awards, organized by photo retailer London Camera Exchange, celebrate outstanding photography across 14 diverse categories, including landscape, portrait, macro, street, and more.

Open to photographers of all experience levels, the free-to-enter competition features a £10,000 prize fund, a People's Choice Award, and an Emerging Talent Award.

For more information, visit the LCE POTY website.

You might like...

Browse the best professional cameras, the best photography lighting kits, and the best photo editing software.

Looking for competitions to enter? Here are 10 global photo contests now open for entries from March to July.