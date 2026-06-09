Now that we're more than halfway through the year, BBC Culture felt it was a ripe time to share its picks for the best photos of 2026 so far. The list includes everything from hard-hitting press photography to stunning landscapes and creative, world record-attempting aerial shots.

There are the two images in particular that I want to focus on from the BBC’s list, and I'm curious to know whether you agree with its selections and my analysis—and what photos you would have chosen instead.

While it's not the strongest image on a purely compositional level, it's difficult to deny the significance of this photograph showing captured Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, arriving in Manhattan under DEA custody.

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From a compositional perspective, I'm not convinced that the presence of the ousted president alone is enough to earn it a place on the list. But from a storytelling and historical record perspective, it certainly is.

For those who don't know, Maduro was the leader of Venezuela for 13 years (2013–2026), during a prolonged economic and humanitarian crisis. The leader and his wife were arrested in a US raid in January and are facing several charges.

He long appeared untouchable, even by the US, so seeing him seemingly powerless and finally answering for his alleged crimes is a powerful moment, especially for the Venezuelan people.

(Image credit: Zuma Press Inc. / Alamy)

This next shot depicts some 10,000 Bodo dancers dressed in traditional attire preparing to perform the "Butterfly Dance" at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, India, with the performance ultimately earning a Guinness World Record.

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I love how the faces and colors seem to merge together, with the individuals forming a giant stitched tapestry, but I'm not sure it's the best aerial shot I've seen in 2026.

It's certainly among the strongest contenders, but if I were handing out the award for best drone photograph of the year so far, I'd give it to this travel photography awards-nominated image instead, which, although not record-setting, has a stronger narrative in my view.

Whether or not you agree with the BBC's selections—or with my own analysis—I think we can all agree that both photographs are strong and the people who captured them know what they're doing.

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