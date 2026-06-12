Bokeh Face: Is pop-up flash DEAD? Plus 360 camera drones and how to choose a macro lens, in our latest podcast

The new episode of Bokeh Face: The Digital Camera World podcast is now live on our YouTube channel and available to stream from Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all your favorite podcast services.

New episodes of Bokeh Face are released bi-weekly, every other Friday, so our next episode will be released on June 26 – when our host James Artaius (DCW’s Ed in Chief) will be back to steer the show!

So this is the last episode where Chris George (Content Director) and me (Mike Harris, How-To Ed) are in charge of things. As always, we’ll be discussing a burning issue in the camera world, diving into our kit bags to chat about what gear we’ve been shooting with, and troubleshooting a technical or creative camera issue.

You can watch the episode in full below:

We have an In Focus discussion on the death of pop-up flash. Why has it died out, why we still need it and what the clever third parties are doing about it – with pocket flashes like the Viltrox Vintage Z1 Pro and Godox iM20 filling the gap.

For Gear Up, we dive into the world of 360 drones with the new DJI Avata 360 and the pioneering Antigravity A1. Is the collision of 360 cameras and camera drones a real game-changer, or is it as perilous an idea as any other drone collision?

Wrapping things up in Trouble Shooting, we answer a viewer question on how to choose the best macro lens – whether you're buying new or second-hand. Which, in fact, you might have to do if you want better choice, as modern macro options can be very limited!

We'd love to hear your thoughts and feedback on the show, along with any questions or troubleshooting queries you might have, so please get in touch with us at bokehface@futurenet.com. We hope you enjoy the episode!

• Watch on YouTube

• Listen on Spotify

• Listen on Apple Podcasts

You might also like…

Check out all our previous episodes of Bokeh Face, take a look at the best flashguns and strobes, and see if any of the best camera drones take your fancy.