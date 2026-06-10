Shortlisted images of science photography competition brilliantly depict the wonders of Earth

I love how science photography competitions often bring together exceptional photos from an array of disciplines, be it wildlife, macro photography, or landscapes, and encourage photographers to capture our world in an incredibly creative way.

The Beaker Street Science Photography Prize is no exception, and this year's finalist images were recently shortlisted. The competition is part of the wider Beaker Street Festival, Lutruwita’s (Tasmania’s) annual celebration of science and culture, with judges hunting for images highlighting how science "shapes our understanding of the world".

Endangered (Image credit: Saskia Sparshott)

Among my favorites of the finalists is Bows And Blows, captured by Saskia Sparshott. A mesmerizing seascape shot layered with depth, the frame begins with rock pools in the foreground, crashing waves in the midground, and a vibrant double rainbow in the background.

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No stranger to awards finals, Sparshott was also shortlisted in the 2020 edition of the competition for her illustrious image of bioluminescence, Into the Sea of Blue.

I’m also a big fan of Madi McLatchie’s image Endangered, which starkly depicts a huddle of baby emperor penguins, the species recently being listed as ‘endangered’ on the IUCN Red List.

Not only do the subjects themselves make this a great shot – McLatchie, an Antarctic research scientist, says that emperor penguins are “sentinels of climate change in Antarctica” – but the use of just gray, black, and white, along with negative space, ties well into the narrative.

Ephemeral Blue (Image credit: Ryan Shan)

Finally, take a look at Ephemeral Blue, an image of Mycena interrupta, quietly growing on decaying wood. The photographer, Ryan Shan, said that the saprotrophic fungus plays a “vital role in breaking down organic matter and returning nutrients to the ecosystem.” I particularly like how well Shan has balanced the vivid colors, harmonizing the blues, whites, and browns.

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The 27 finalists were selected from over 100 entries by a panel of scientific experts and photographers. The winner will be chosen via a public vote, with the top 12 images exhibited in Nipaluna/Hobart at the Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery from August 6–17.

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