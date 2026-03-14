The monochrome image of a heron in action is a top contender in the Bird category award – and might even win the LCE Photographer of the Year 2026 title

The photographer didn't even intend to capture a heron that morning – she was waiting for kingfishers. But instinct, timing, and lightning-fast reflexes turned an unexpected visitor into a contender for the LCE Photographer of the Year 2026 Awards.

Michelle Jackson's image Heron in Flight is a stunning black-and-white capture of the bird gliding low over the canal, wings spread with effortless grace.

Join the announcement (Image credit: Future) LCE Photographer of the Year 2026 Awards will be announced on March 15, 2026, from 14:00 to 14:45 on the Creator Stage at the Photography & Video Show. For more info, visit the show's website.

Having her camera set up for fast action, intended for kingfishers, Jackson quickly made the decision to capture the heron's elegant low-level flight in sharp detail against a simplified, monochrome background.

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Because sometimes, the best photographs come when you least expect them... and when you're ready to react!

The winners will be announced at The Photography & Video Show 2026 in Birmingham – and yes, photography fans can watch the action unfold in person! In the meantime, let's take a look at why this photograph is a top contender.

Finalist in the category: Birds

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II features 40fps speed – a top tier specification, ideal for bird and wildlife photography (Image credit: Canon)

Heron in Flight by Michelle Jackson

Tech info

Gear: Canon EOS R6 Mark II + EF 70-200mm f/2.8L USM + 1.4x III extender

Exposure: 1/3200 sec, f/4, ISO 1250

Jackson explains, "The heron was captured very early morning flying at low level close to the canal bank. I was on the opposite side waiting for kingfishers when the heron flew into my scene, it was too good an opportunity to miss and capture at a low-level flight.

"I turned it to mono to avoid background distractions and to fully focus on the bird itself. It was taken with Canon equipment R6 Mk2 with the rf 100-500mm set at approx. 300mm and I was using a monopod.

"My settings were set up in manual and set up for a fast shutter speed for the kingfisher. I didn't have time to reduce my shutter speed as I would have missed the shot as I said I didn't want to miss the opportunity of this graceful flight."

Why it could win

1. Low-level perspective

Capturing the heron at low altitude near the canal emphasizes grace and elegance while maintaining a connection to the environment.

2. Minimalist monochrome

The black-and-white tones eliminate distractions, focusing attention solely on the bird's form and wing movement.

3. Exceptional timing and preparedness

The photographer reacted instantly, maintaining manual settings optimized for fast shutter speed, ensuring the fleeting opportunity was captured.

4. Clean composition and motion clarity

The sharp detail of the heron against a simplified background highlights flight geometry and natural poise.

The LCE POTY Awards

The LCE Photographer of the Year 2026 Awards, organized by photo retailer London Camera Exchange, celebrate outstanding photography across 14 diverse categories, including landscape, portrait, macro, street, and more.

Open to photographers of all experience levels, the free-to-enter competition features a £10,000 prize fund, a People's Choice Award, and an Emerging Talent Award.

For more information, visit the LCE POTY website.

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