The image Solar Eclipse is shortlisted and runs for the Event category award – it's a top contender to win the LCE Photographer of the Year 2026 title

The striking photograph, Solar Eclipse, has been shortlisted for the LCE Photographer of the Year 2026 Awards.

Captured by Denis Borovskikh, the image transforms rooftops and viewers into a living geometric composition. While the sun itself is not visible, it's the visual storytelling that makes the image special.

Join the announcement (Image credit: Future) LCE Photographer of the Year 2026 Awards will be announced on March 15, 2026, from 14:00 to 14:45 on the Creator Stage at the Photography & Video Show. For more info, visit the show's website.

The result is a photograph where the eclipse is felt, now seen – telling a story of culture and human anticipation.

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Borovskikh created repeating patterns that echo the brutalist lines of the surrounding architecture – an award-worthy study of light, rhythm, form, and human presence.

The winners will be announced at The Photography & Video Show 2026 in Birmingham – and yes, photography fans can watch the action unfold in person! In the meantime, let's take a look at why this photograph is a top contender.

Finalist in the category: Events

Solar Eclipse by Denis Borovskikh

Tech info

Gear: Canon EOS R + 24-70mm

Exposure: 1/800 sec, f/5.6, ISO 400.



Borovskikh explains, "On April 8, 2024, in Mexico, descendants of the Aztecs and Mayans observed a total solar eclipse. People stood on rooftops everywhere, heads tilted upward, calmly observing the rare phenomenon through homemade sunshades.

"Brutalism, geometry, and the sky, all directed through cardboard. It would be interesting to hear that the Sun hasn't been visible in Mexico during its eclipse for the past 500 years. For me, this story is more about a reflection of life than about the power of a natural phenomenon."

Why it could win

1. Geometric rooftops and human slignment

Rooftop and viewer form repeating patterns, creating strong horizontal and vertical rhythms. The visual order transforms the crowd almost into an architectural element of the composition.

2. Cultural storytelling through minimal objects

Even though the eclipse itself is not visible, the image conveys anticipation, observation, and cultural engagement, underlined through homemade cardboard eclipse viewers.

3. Calm yet monumental atmosphere

The imbalance between the urban environment and sky evokes a serene, minimalistic, and urban mood. The scene captures the extraordinary nature of a rare event successfully, only through human behavior.

4. Cultural and historical resonance

The descendants of the Aztecs and Mayans observing the eclipse link modern spectators with centuries of traditions. With the visual decisions, the photograph transforms a fleeting astronomical phenomenon into a timeless photographic document.

The LCE POTY Awards

The LCE Photographer of the Year 2026 Awards, organized by photo retailer London Camera Exchange, celebrate outstanding photography across 14 diverse categories, including landscape, portrait, macro, street, and more.

Open to photographers of all experience levels, the free-to-enter competition features a £10,000 prize fund, a People's Choice Award, and an Emerging Talent Award.

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