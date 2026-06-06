While most photography competitions encourage a methodical approach to finding perfect compositions and precise editing in post-production, this photography challenge takes the opposite approach.

The Oxford Photomarathon sees participants capture 12 images across 12 different categories, with the aim of submitting a dozen edited final shots.

Behind the event is a group of passionate amateur photographers, who are calling it a “24-hour photographic adventure” challenging participants to think outside the box.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Will Pryce / Country Life Magazine) (Image credit: Shutterstock) (Image credit: Shutterstock) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Starting at 10:00, participants will receive batches of 4 categories via text message every 4 hours until 18:00, forcing them to think on their feet – not dwell on compositions – and “embrace imperfection.”

The photographers then have until 10:00 the following day to edit and submit their final images. John Whittle, one of the organizers, said, “It’s as much about encouragement as it is about artistry, offering a low-pressure space where beginners can experiment and seasoned photographers can rediscover the joy of shooting for fun.”

Whittle hopes that, at a time when he often sees “endlessly perfected images,” the Photomarathon will remind photographers that it’s not about having the best gear; rather, it’s about “perspective, storytelling, and the willingness to look again.”

All levels of photographer using any kind of camera are encouraged to take part in the Oxford Photomarathon (Image credit: John Whittle (Oxford photomarathon))

Winning images from each of the 12 categories will be chosen, as well as a best image taken by a junior photographer and the best overall set of images.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While the competition is based in the city of Oxford in the United Kingdom, and there is also a prize for the best image taken within the county of Oxfordshire, the marathon is open to photographers located anywhere in the world, without the need to travel to England.

The Oxford Photomarathon takes place over July 25-26, with the winning images exhibited at an awards ceremony in September where prizes will also be presented.

The organizers also plan to exhibit the winners' work within the wider Oxfordshire art scene. Head to the event webpage for further information; entry costs £18 (approximately $24 / AU$34) or £9 ($12 / AU$17) if you were born in 2009 or later.

You might also like…

Discover our pick of the best cheap cameras, which are perfect for beginners wanting to get into photography without breaking the bank.