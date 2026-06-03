8-year-old wins top prize in world's leading food photography competition with smartphone shot

At just eight years old, the London-based photography talent won the Jamie Oliver Youth Prize 12 and under category at the World Food Photography Awards

"The shape is something from another world," says eight-year-old photography talent Ariel Owliaei, describing the Romanesco cauliflower that caught his eye during a visit to Panzer's deli in London's St John's Wood after school.

The striking image, titled Romanesco at Panzer's, has now earned Ariel the Jamie Oliver Youth Prize (12 and Under) at the World Food Photography Awards, sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini. Captured on a smartphone camera, the photograph impressed the judges.

This accolade is not Ariel's first success in the creative arts. The young photographer living in London, England, previously reached the grand final of the BBC 500 Words competition. At the photo award ceremony in London, Ariel was all smiles as he collected his trophy for the winning image.

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Jamie Oliver Youth Prize 12 and under – Winner

Romanesco at Panzer's by Ariel Owliaei

Shot with the Apple iPhone 14 Pro via the back dual wide camera 9.86mm f/1.78

The phrase "the best camera is the one you have with you" couldn't be more fitting. When a Romanesco cauliflower caught Ariel's eye during a visit to a local deli, he had a smartphone at hand – and used it to create an award-winning image.

The iPhone 14 Pro combines Apple’s finest camera system with a pocketable design and advanced safety features (Image credit: Basil Kronfli / Digital Camera World)

Ariel's image was judged by celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, creative director of the Jamie Oliver Group, James Verity, and World Food Photography Awards' chair of judges, David Loftus.

He received a trophy and will be invited to attend the Jamie Oliver Headquarters in London.

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See the World Food Photography Award winners

The World Food Photography Awards is the leading global celebration of food photography and was founded in 2011 by Caroline Kenyon (Image credit: World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini)

Ariel's award-winning image and all over 200 winners of this year's competition are on display from June 03-07 at the Mall Galleries in London. A selection of the images hand-picked by Fortnum & Mason will be displayed at its iconic store in London Piccadilly from June 09.

For more information and to see all winning images, visit the World's Food Photography Awards website.

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