8-year-old wins top prize in world's leading food photography competition with smartphone shot
The award-winning image features a vegetable that the young photographer had never tasted before!
"The shape is something from another world," says eight-year-old photography talent Ariel Owliaei, describing the Romanesco cauliflower that caught his eye during a visit to Panzer's deli in London's St John's Wood after school.
The striking image, titled Romanesco at Panzer's, has now earned Ariel the Jamie Oliver Youth Prize (12 and Under) at the World Food Photography Awards, sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini. Captured on a smartphone camera, the photograph impressed the judges.
This accolade is not Ariel's first success in the creative arts. The young photographer living in London, England, previously reached the grand final of the BBC 500 Words competition. At the photo award ceremony in London, Ariel was all smiles as he collected his trophy for the winning image.
Jamie Oliver Youth Prize 12 and under – Winner
Romanesco at Panzer's by Ariel Owliaei
Shot with the Apple iPhone 14 Pro via the back dual wide camera 9.86mm f/1.78
The phrase "the best camera is the one you have with you" couldn't be more fitting. When a Romanesco cauliflower caught Ariel's eye during a visit to a local deli, he had a smartphone at hand – and used it to create an award-winning image.
Ariel's image was judged by celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, creative director of the Jamie Oliver Group, James Verity, and World Food Photography Awards' chair of judges, David Loftus.
He received a trophy and will be invited to attend the Jamie Oliver Headquarters in London.
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See the World Food Photography Award winners
Ariel's award-winning image and all over 200 winners of this year's competition are on display from June 03-07 at the Mall Galleries in London. A selection of the images hand-picked by Fortnum & Mason will be displayed at its iconic store in London Piccadilly from June 09.
For more information and to see all winning images, visit the World's Food Photography Awards website.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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