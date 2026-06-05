If legendary street photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson were still alive, I’m sure that he would’ve given a nod of approval to the image we are looking at today.

This city scene was shot by Somdutt Prasad – an ophthalmologist and multi-award-winning photographer – on the streets of Kolkata, India, and recently won the Urban category of the National Geographic Traveller (UK) Photography Competition.

In the colorful frame, aptly titled Disconnected, we see a hooded man using his phone, just as the subject in the mural behind him uses his, in what is a brilliant example of Cartier-Bresson's Decisive Moment philosophy: the split second when all elements of a scene—geometry, movement, and human emotion—come together, producing a visually stunning and emotionally impactful image.

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“I’d been photographing in the area when I came across this striking mural. What immediately attracted me was the vibrant palette and the large seated figure depicted in the artwork, absorbed in a mobile phone,” said Somdutt.

(Image credit: Somdutt Prasad)

But instead of simply snapping the mural, Somdutt returned early the next morning when the streets were quieter, hoping to capture a pedestrian passing by in a way that would “create a meaningful visual relationship with the artwork.”

Eventually, a passerby entered the frame while using his phone, which was the final missing piece of the decisive composition. “For a brief moment, the real and painted worlds seemed to echo one another, creating a layered commentary on contemporary urban life and our relationship with technology,” said Somdutt.

Somdutt used a Fujifilm GFX 100S II with a Fujifilm Fujinon GF20-35mm f/4 zoom lens, opting for a 28mm focal length, an f/8.0 aperture, ISO 3200, and a 1/200-second shutter speed.

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When deciding on the Urban category winner, I’m sure the National Geographic judges picked up on just how well Somdutt reflected Cartier-Bresson’s philosophy in his shot. Speaking on winning the award, Somdutt said it was both “humbling” and “deeply rewarding.”

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