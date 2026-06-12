15-year-old photographer wins major wildlife award for Long-eared Owl image – shot with DSLR camera gear
Award-winning teen photographer uses 8-year-old top gear to capture a fleeting wildlife moment of an owl flying through the frame in warm lighting
After scooping a Highly Commended honor in the major Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, 15-year-old Parham Pourahmad continues his award-winning rise in wildlife photography.
Parham was named the Youth winner in the prestigious Audubon Photography Awards for an image that freezes a Long-eared Owl in mid-air, wings fully extended. The jury says the image stood out for its "rich golden hues" with the "owl and the background complementing each other magically."
The young wildlife photographer based in Northern California shot both award-winning images exclusively with Nikon gear. His recent success was captured with one of the best DSLRs for beginners and a third-party lens – also found in his kitbag, the Nikon Z8.
Youth Winner
Shot info
Species: Long-eared Owl
Location: Fremont, California, United States
Tech details
Camera: Nikon D3500 + Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM | C
Exposure: 1/1000 secs, f/6.3, ISO 1800
Story behind the shot
Parham explains, "When I heard of a rare Long-eared Owl sighting at Coyote Hills Regional Park, I went to check it out. When I arrived before sunrise, I saw the owl looking for rodents in the park’s grasslands and marshes.
"It hunted on and off for the next hour, giving me ample time to take photos. The sun rose, shining beautiful colors all over the marsh.
"When the owl flew by, I framed it with its habitat to demonstrate the connection between the owl and its home.
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"I appreciated the warm lighting and how the owl stood out despite appearing small in the frame."
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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