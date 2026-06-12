After scooping a Highly Commended honor in the major Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, 15-year-old Parham Pourahmad continues his award-winning rise in wildlife photography.

Parham was named the Youth winner in the prestigious Audubon Photography Awards for an image that freezes a Long-eared Owl in mid-air, wings fully extended. The jury says the image stood out for its "rich golden hues" with the "owl and the background complementing each other magically."

The young wildlife photographer based in Northern California shot both award-winning images exclusively with Nikon gear. His recent success was captured with one of the best DSLRs for beginners and a third-party lens – also found in his kitbag, the Nikon Z8.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Youth Winner

"One of our favorite DSLRs for photography students – or for anyone who is looking for a low-cost way into serious image taking," reveals a short insight into our Nikon D3500 review (Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

Shot info

Species: Long-eared Owl

Location: Fremont, California, United States



Tech details

Camera: Nikon D3500 + Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM | C

Exposure: 1/1000 secs, f/6.3, ISO 1800

Story behind the shot

Parham explains, "When I heard of a rare Long-eared Owl sighting at Coyote Hills Regional Park, I went to check it out. When I arrived before sunrise, I saw the owl looking for rodents in the park’s grasslands and marshes.

"It hunted on and off for the next hour, giving me ample time to take photos. The sun rose, shining beautiful colors all over the marsh.

"When the owl flew by, I framed it with its habitat to demonstrate the connection between the owl and its home.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I appreciated the warm lighting and how the owl stood out despite appearing small in the frame."

Available for Canon EF, Nikon F FX, Sigma SA mount, the Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM | C packs monster reach into a fairly lightweight package (Image credit: Future)

You might like...

Browse the best DSLRs and the best cameras for beginners.

Looking for competitions to enter? Here are 10 global photo contests now open for entries from June to December.