Last week, Panasonic refreshed the popular compact mirrorless Lumix S9 with fresh firmware for more mobile app controls and expanded custom LUT options – but the smartphone app is to blame for the firmware getting temporarily pulled.

Panasonic has suspended the Lumix S9 firmware 2.0 via the Lumix Labs app after identifying a bug with the update. But, Panasonic is only pulling the firmware from being updated wirelessly through the Lumix Lab app; users can still update the camera using the more-traditional computer method.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” Panasonic Japan wrote in the notice.

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Panasonic says that creators who have already updated and have experienced no bugs do not need to take any further action.

Firmware 2.0 expands the S9’s capabilities with the Lumix Lab app with faster and more stable transfers, as well as wired support with the app.

A key part of the update is to Real Time LUTs, Panasonic’s systems for saving custom looks to the camera to essentially apply edits as a photo is being taken. The update added the ability to intentionally add grain and color noise for creators looking to emulate film.

Panasonic did not specify what glitch was identified with the firmware update, but the traditional method of updating using a computer is still available. That seems to hint that there was an issue with updating the firmware using the mobile app – one of the faster ways to update a camera’s firmware on models that support the feature.

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The temporarily halted app support for the firmware isn’t the first time a camera company has suspended a firmware update for a bug shortly after launch. Digital Camera World recommends waiting a week or two after a new firmware is launched in order to allow enough time for any potential bugs to be spotted and remedied.

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