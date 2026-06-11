A Savanna Hawk waits beside a wildfire to hunt fleeing animals in this award-winning photo – shot on an 83x superzoom camera
A major wildlife photography award has been won with a bridge camera, in a genre usually dominated by long telephoto lenses
A Savanna Hawk waiting beside a raging wildfire to hunt animals fleeing the flames has won a major photography award. The image captures a rarely seen example of how wildlife adapts to extreme environmental conditions.
Taken in Cúcuta, Norte de Santander, Colombia, Luis Alberto Peña photographed the bird of prey positioned just metres from a wall of fire. He observed that it was waiting for rodents, snakes, and other animals disoriented by the blaze.
The shot earned the top prize in the Conservation category at the Audubon Photography Awards. It was captured on a bridge camera released in 2015, famous for its 83x optical zoom (24-2000mm equivalent).
Winner: Conservation
Image info
Species: Savanna Hawk
Image Location: Cúcuta, Norte de Santander, Colombia
Tech details
Gear: Nikon Coolpix P900 with fixed 24-2000mm f/2.8-6.5 lens
Exposure: 1/500 second at f/5.6; ISO 200
The story behind the shot
Peña explains, "I was photographing birds in a rural area when I came across this fire, which started as a controlled burn to clear rice crop residues but got out of hand.
"For many people who grow rice in this area, fires are a necessary practice for subsistence. However, these burns can also harm air quality and habitat, especially if they aren’t controlled.
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"As I watched the flames, I noticed a Savanna Hawk. Attentive and patient, this bird never strayed from the dense smoke and heat; in fact, it returned again and again hoping to hunt disoriented animals fleeing the flames.
"I, on the other hand, eventually had to retreat. Before I left, I captured this visual testimony to one of the many ways that wildlife survives and adapts in the face of extreme environmental conditions."
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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