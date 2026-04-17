17-year-old photographer wins top prize at world-renowned photography awards with history-saving moment before century-old painting went up in flames

The prestigious Sony World Photography Awards announces its Youth Photographer of the Year, a rising talent from Sweden

Philip Kangas – a 17-year-old photographer from Sweden – has been named Youth Photographer of the Year at the prestigious Sony World Photography Awards 2026, for capturing a striking moment of firefighters rescuing historic artwork from a blaze in central Stockholm.

The powerful image, titled Saving History from the Flames, shows two emergency responders carrying a large framed painting through the street as fire crews worked to contain a fire at the Royal Swedish Academy of Fine Arts in Stockholm on June 7, 2025.

At just 17, Philip is already working on assignments with agencies such as the Swedish Press Agency, and is no stranger to the competition. He was nominated in 2025 for a sports image – and now takes home the top youth prize.

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Why the image stands out

Philip demonstrates a sharp instinct for composition under pressure. Capturing sharp, well-composed imagery in chaotic, fast-moving environments is no small feat – something that clearly defines this award-winning shot.

The painting is centered almost perfectly within the frame, visually anchored by street elements.

Color also plays a key role and guides the viewer's eye. The muted tones of the historic artwork – likely a 18-century academic study of the human figure associated with Gustave Courbet – stand in stark contrast to the vivid reds and reflective surface of the fire engine.

The image includes five figures: two firefighters, two police officers, and the painted subject itself. Notably, the only "face" engaging the viewer directly is the one inside the painting – an artistic detail that subtly shifts the focus back to what's being saved.

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The Young Photographer of the Year award was the first to be presented at the ceremony in London, and Philip was clearly chuffed about his win.

We can't wait to see whether the young photographic talent from Sweden will enter the 2027 Sony World Photography Awards.

SWPA's exhibition in London

The Sony World Photography Awards 2026 exhibition is on display at Somerset House, London, from April 17 to May 4, presenting over 300 prints and hundreds of images in digital displays, as well as a special presentation by Joel Meyerowitz.

For more information and to discover the full list of winners and shortlisted entries, visit the official Sony World Photography Awards website.

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The winners will each receive a selection of Sony digital imaging equipment. Check out our guides for a breakdown of the best Sony cameras and best Sony lenses.

Looking for competitions to enter? Here are 10 global photo contests now open for entries from April to July.