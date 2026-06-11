Godox's latest tiny flashgun looks like a bargain buy

Godox has revealed an affordable new compact flashgun compatible with a variety of camera brands and models. The iM30Pro Mini Flash measures just 62 x 64 x 48mm (2.5 x 2.4 x 1.9") and weighs only 121g, making it suitable for almost any size kit bag. Thanks to its simple single-contact hot shoe design and standard PC sync port for triggering, the iM30Pro will work with a huge range of cameras, including classic film models. A built-in photocell also allows the flash to be triggered remotely for off-camera use.

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(Image credit: Godox)

Despite its basic connection format, the flash still features an automatic mode: simply set the camera’s aperture and sensitivity, then the flash automatically calculates the correct exposure. Alternatively, a manual mode allows flash power adjustment down to 1/128 in 1/3-stop increments.

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(Image credit: Godox)

Unlike many budget flashguns that are powered by AA batteries, the iM30Pro packs a built-in 7.4V, 700mAh rechargeable lithium battery. It's capable of up to 550 full power flashes per charge, with a recycle time of just 1.5 seconds at full GN15 flash power. Battery charge level is displayed on a small color display on the rear of the flash, and this display also makes it easy to adjust flash settings.

(Image credit: Godox)

Though it appears to be a fixed, forward-facing flash design, the iM30Pro is actually capable of firing vertically to bounce flash. The small flash head can be tilted upward, with a choice of four angles - 45, 60, 75, and 90 degrees - enabling various creative lighting possibilities. There’s even a pack of optional magnetic color gels and modifiers available separately which can be attached to the flash head to create additional special lighting effects.

(Image credit: Godox)

The Godox iM30Pro is available to pre-order now from B&H, priced at $44.90. It is said to be compatible with select Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, Olympus, and Sony cameras.