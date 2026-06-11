Godox's latest tiny flashgun looks like a bargain buy
Plus it's compatible with most cameras
Godox has revealed an affordable new compact flashgun compatible with a variety of camera brands and models. The iM30Pro Mini Flash measures just 62 x 64 x 48mm (2.5 x 2.4 x 1.9") and weighs only 121g, making it suitable for almost any size kit bag. Thanks to its simple single-contact hot shoe design and standard PC sync port for triggering, the iM30Pro will work with a huge range of cameras, including classic film models. A built-in photocell also allows the flash to be triggered remotely for off-camera use.
Read more: the best flashguns for your camera
Despite its basic connection format, the flash still features an automatic mode: simply set the camera’s aperture and sensitivity, then the flash automatically calculates the correct exposure. Alternatively, a manual mode allows flash power adjustment down to 1/128 in 1/3-stop increments.
Unlike many budget flashguns that are powered by AA batteries, the iM30Pro packs a built-in 7.4V, 700mAh rechargeable lithium battery. It's capable of up to 550 full power flashes per charge, with a recycle time of just 1.5 seconds at full GN15 flash power. Battery charge level is displayed on a small color display on the rear of the flash, and this display also makes it easy to adjust flash settings.
Though it appears to be a fixed, forward-facing flash design, the iM30Pro is actually capable of firing vertically to bounce flash. The small flash head can be tilted upward, with a choice of four angles - 45, 60, 75, and 90 degrees - enabling various creative lighting possibilities. There’s even a pack of optional magnetic color gels and modifiers available separately which can be attached to the flash head to create additional special lighting effects.
The Godox iM30Pro is available to pre-order now from B&H, priced at $44.90. It is said to be compatible with select Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, Olympus, and Sony cameras.
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Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
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