Legendary black-and-white photographer is giving away his iconic Leica camera – and you could win it!
One of the world’s most celebrated monochrome photographers is gifting a lucky winner his personal Leica Typ 246, a camera he’s used for the past 15 years
There's something special about creating photos with a used camera that has years of stories behind it. But using a camera that has belonged to one of the most lauded fine art photographers of his generation, that’s just incredible.
Well now, Ralph Gibson, the esteemed monochrome photographer, has teamed up with camera resale site MPB and online photography magazine Blind to give one lucky winner his personal Leica Typ 246 rangefinder along with his Summilux 50mm f/1.4 ASPH lens.
Gibson has exclusively used Leica cameras since 1961 and, for the past 15 years, the Leica Typ 246 and Summilux 50mm prime combination has been his go-to setup.
The Leica M Monochrom (Typ 246) is a specialized, full-frame digital rangefinder that shoots exclusively in black-and-white. By omitting the traditional color filter array, its 24-megapixel CMOS sensor renders detailed micro-contrast and achieves solid low-light performance.
And the Summilux 50mm f/1.4 ASPH is a Leica native prime lens known for exceptional center sharpness and subject separation.
Gibson’s original Leica camera gear is only one half of the giveaway; he’s also sending the winner a signed copy of what is perhaps his most famous book: Light Years – a major retrospective monograph covering the artist's career from 1960 to 1991, with all images taken using Leica models.
The giveaway is free to enter and opens on June 10, with entries closing July 10. What a fantastic opportunity to not only gain an iconic Leica camera but to use the exact camera that has been in the hands of one of photography’s greats and that has captured so many award-winning shots.
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I’m a writer, journalist and photographer who joined Digital Camera World in 2026. I started out in editorial in 2021 and my words have spanned sustainability, careers advice, travel and tourism, and photography – the latter two being my passions.
I first picked up a camera in my early twenties having had an interest in photography from a young age. Since then, I’ve worked on a freelance basis, mostly internationally in the travel and tourism sector. You’ll usually find me out on a hike shooting landscapes and adventure shots in my free time.
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