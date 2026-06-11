Peeking parakeet wins top prize in London wildlife photo contest

A charming close-up of a ring-necked parakeet has been judged the overall winner in a photographic competition aimed at London cyclists. Celeste Katz image was shot with the wide-angle lens of her iPhone 14 - and will be one of the images to be displayed at South Kensington tube station, in the UK capital.

Londoners were invited to take photos of city’s wildlife encountered across the capital while out on their bikes, using Santander Cycles’ two new nature-inspired Side Quest routes. The themed routes are designed to encourage people to discover lesser know parts of London's boroughs.

The new competition produced a varied collection of photographs showcasing wildlife living on the capital’s streets, parks and waterways. A panel of judges from Transport for London (TfL), Santander Cycles, and the Natural History Museum selected the five winning photographers. Each will receive an annual subscription to Santander Cycles self-service bike hire scheme worth £120, plus entrance to the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition.

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The four other selected images are below…



A mouse peers up from the trackside of a London Underground platform (Image credit: Jon Pitman)

Deer at dusk (Image credit: Faujdar Vipul)

Sunbathing fox in West Hampstead (Image credit: Erika Keenlyside)

Pigeon at Boxpark Wembley (Image credit: Olivia Nicolaou)

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