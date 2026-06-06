This award-winning monochrome photo was captured on route to one of Turkey's most remarkable mountains

A striking black-and-white photograph of a shepherd guiding hundreds of sheep through swirling dust has been honored at the 2026 World Food Photography Awards, sponsored by Tenderstem Bimi Broccolini.

Captured by photographer Serkan Dogus, en route back toward the pastures of Mount Nemrut in southeastern Turkey, the image transforms an everyday farming ritual into a scene that feels almost cinematic.

The 2,150m mountain is famous for its colossal stone heads and ancient Greco-Persian statues, which have earned the site UNESCO World Heritage status.

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Framed through clouds and dust, illuminated by dramatic natural light, the viewer feels alongside the shepherd. The monochrome treatment strips away distractions, drawing attention to the movement, atmosphere and scale of a journey that is repeated every day by local shepherds and their flocks.

Food in the Field Category Winner

The Sony A7R III remains a powerhouse to this day, with near-medium-format resolution packed into a sleek, stabilized body (Image credit: Future)

Dusty Journey by Serkan Dogus

Gear: Sony A7R III + FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS lens

Exposure: 1/400sec, f/8, ISO 100

"Every morning, hundreds of sheep arrive in the village from the high pastures of Mount Nemrut for milking," Dogus explains.

"After the milking is completed, at sunset, the sheep set out once again toward Mount Nemrut, and their dusty journey begins."

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The image demonstrates exceptional compositional control in a scene that is constantly moving and impossible to direct. However, Dogus managed to position the shepherd at the center of the frame as the flock spreads outward through the dust.

Natural light plays an equally important role. The low sun cuts through the airborne dust, creating layers of contrast that separate the subjects from the background and gives the scene remarkable depth and dimension.

Converting the image to black-and-white further strengthens its impact. Without color competing for attention, the viewer is drawn to the textures, silhouettes and patterns created by the animals, dust, and landscape.

Dogus created an image that feels timeless, cinematic and immersive while documenting an everyday moment of rural life.

See the World Food Photography Award winners

The World Food Photography Awards is the leading global celebration of food photography and was founded in 2011 by Caroline Kenyon (Image credit: World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini)

Dogus' award-winning image and all over 200 winners of this year's competition are on display from June 03-07 at the Mall Galleries in London, England. A selection of the images hand-picked by Fortnum & Mason will be displayed at its iconic store in London Piccadilly from June 09.

For more information and to see all winning images, visit the World's Food Photography Awards website.

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