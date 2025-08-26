Selected from 60,000+ entries, take an exclusive sneak peek at powerful images from the Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025 competition

Get an early glimpse at the stories, techniques, and gear decisions behind some of the year's most striking wildlife photographs

Two leopards are seen in black and white, one holding a prey in its mouth, with a soft focus on their spotted fur
(Image credit: Marina Cano / Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

Your exclusive first look at the 2025 Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition is here. Now in its 61st year, this world-renowned competition, developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London, has once again brought together the most striking, moving, and unforgettable images of wildlife from across the globe.

Selected from 60,636 entries across 113 countries and territories, the images you're about to discover were chosen by an international panel of experts in wildlife photography, conservation, science, and filmmaking.

Each shot tells a story – of survival, resilience, and connection, and offers us a window into the often hidden lives of wild animals and the fragile ecosystems they call home.

While the 19 category winners and the overall title of Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025 will be officially revealed during a special ceremony at the Natural History Museum in London on 14 October – hosted by renowned conservationists Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin – we're giving you an early glimpse at some of the most highly commended images.

These standout photographs will join a total of 100 selected images in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition, opening to the public on 17 October, at the Natural History Museum.

So let's dive into some of the most powerful entries – and see which of these standout shots might just take home the ultimate Grand Title and Young Grand Title.

The ceremony will be available to watch live on the Natural History Museum's YouTube channel. You can find more information about the competition here.

Image 1 of 5
A sloth clings to a vine-covered fence post next to barbed wire, surrounded by lush greenery and a dirt path. The sky is blue with fluffy clouds, conveying tranquility
Emmanuel Tardy (France) spots a brown-throated three-toed sloth clinging tightly to a barbed wire fence post(Image credit: Emmanuel Tardy / Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

No Place Like Home by Emmanuel Tardy, France
Highly Commended, Urban Wildlife

Traffic slowed to a crawl as this sloth crossed the road, eventually reaching a fence post and gripping firmly. Concerned about not adding to the animal’s stress, Emmanuel patiently waited for people to leave the area before quickly taking this photo. As their habitats become increasingly fragmented, sloths are forced to make more ground crossings to reach the safety of the next tree. In response, the Costa Rican government is working with local NGOs to establish biological corridors, including aerial bridges that reconnect their forest homes.

Location: El Tanque, San Carlos, Alajuela, Costa Rica
Technical details: Canon EOS 5D Mark IV + Sigma 24mm f/1.4 lens; 1/1600 at f/7.1 (+0.33 e/v); ISO 800

Image 1 of 5
A lone animal wanders across a vast, colorful expanse of litter and plastic waste, highlighting environmental pollution
Lakshitha Karunarathna (Sri Lanka) reveals a solitary Asian elephant navigating a waste disposal site in Sri Lanka(Image credit: Lakshitha Karunarathna / Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

Toxic Tip by Lakshitha Karunarathna, Sri Lanka Highly
Commended, Photojournalism

For over three years, Lakshitha has documented human–elephant conflict in Sri Lanka. This image is the result of months of meticulous observation at two open rubbish tips, where herds regularly forage.

Around 20 elephants died over an eight-year period at a single site in Ampara after consuming indigestible food wrappers and other plastic waste. Alongside global efforts to reduce plastic use, conservationists stress the urgent need to secure landfills and prevent wildlife from accessing harmful materials.

Location: Ampara, Eastern Province, Sri Lanka
Technical details: DJI Mavic 3 Pro + Hasselblad L2D-20c 24mm f/2.8 lens; 1/320 at f/4 (0 e/v); ISO 200

Image 1 of 5
A pack of five arctic wolves walks across a snowy landscape. Their white fur blends with the snow, creating a serene, monochromatic scene
Amit Eshel (Israel) gets eye-level with an inquisitive pack of Arctic wolves(Image credit: Amit Eshel / Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

Inside the Pack by Amit Eshel, Israel
Highly Commended, Animal Portraits

In temperatures of -35°C (-31°F), Amit struggled to fulfil his dream of photographing the elusive Arctic wolves of Ellesmere Island. But then, on the twelfth day of his second trip, they came closer than he had ever imagined, so close that he could smell their breath.

Restricted to Canada’s most northern territories and northern Greenland, Arctic wolves are curious of humans due to a lack of interaction. They’re a snow-white subspecies of the grey wolf, pack animals that hunt hares and musk oxen.

Location: Ellesmere Island, Nunavut, Canada
Technical details: Canon EOS R5 + 24–105mm f/4 lens; 1/1250 at f/11; ISO 2000

