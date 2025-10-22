Dammit, Gannet! The funniest wildlife photography competition in the world announces finalists

I Just Can't Wait To Be King

From dancing gorillas and "smoking" ducks to a group of lions looking like a roaring choir, the Nikon Wildlife Comedy Awards finalist gallery is packed with laugh-out-loud animal antics – all captures at just the right moment.

Selected from nearly 10,000 entries across 108 countries, this year's finalists include 40 standout images, 3 brilliant portfolios, and 10 hilarious video clips – no AI, no Photoshop tricks, just genuine, perfectly timed wildlife moments. The competition continues to shine a spotlight on the planet's quirkiest creatures while supporting global conservation efforts.

The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards were co-founded in 2015 by photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE and Tom Sullam, blending expert wildlife photography with the universal power of humor – all to raise awareness for conservation.

This year, the competition continues its partnership with the Whitley Fund for Nature, supporting conservation leaders working across the Global South. Over the last three decades, WFN has directed over £24 million (approximately $32 million / AU$49.4 million) to local conservation efforts in more than 80 countries.

You can vote for your favorite Finalists in the People's Choice Award from December 10 2025 to March 01 2026, with the winner announced in March 2026. The overall winners (including category and highly commended entries) will be revealed during an awards night on December 09 in London, England.

This will be followed by a special exhibition at Gallery@Oxo from December 10-14, showcasing all the finalist images and videos – and it will be free to attend!

Let's explore some of the finalists' works, proving that nature has a fantastic sense of humor. And that behind every chuckle is a deeper message – reminding us why these animals and their habitats deserve our protection. To see the full finalist gallery and cast your vote, head over to the Nikon Wildlife Comedy Awards website.

Finalist Highlights

I Just Can't Wait To Be King (Image credit: Bret Saalwaechte / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards)

I Just Can't Wait To Be King by Bret Saalwaechter (USA)

"Life in the dry season is no picnic – lions are anxiously waiting for the Great Migration and the feast it promises – but it makes for some incredible wildlife behavior and these cubs were the stars of the show. For over an hour, they followed their mother around a famous Serengeti kopje – those iconic rocky outcrops that dot the landscape – alternating between trying to suckle and play."

The Frog Prince of the Grape Vine (Image credit: Beate Ammer / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards)

The Frog Prince of the Grape Vine by Beate Ammer (Australia)

"Meet the Frog Prince of my little garden – he's been lazing around guarding my grape vine, waiting for a kiss, but I think he's just here for the grapes. This charming amphibian seems to have mistaken the vine for his royal court, lounging among the plump fruit as if he's the monarch of the orchard."

Now which direction is my nest? (Image credit: AlisonTuck / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards)

Now which direction is my nest? by Alison Tuck (UK)

"A windy day on Bempton Cliffs during the nesting season."

Baptism Of The Unwilling Convert (Image credit: Grayson Bell / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards)

Baptism Of The Unwilling Convert by Grayson Bell (USA)

"In this photo, these two male frogs are jockeying for territory. They will engage in physical confrontations like wrestling to defend valuable habit that will attract females. I took several shots of them, but this one in particular amused me because it looked like one was trying to baptize the other against his will."

Territorial Defence Operation (Image credit: Antoine Rezer / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards)

Territorial Defence Operation by Antoine Rezer (France)

"When a seagull arrives, I imagine that the eagle will keep it at bay. I'm wrong! The gull's low-level flights follow one after another but are not enough. So the gull changes strategy and drops its bomb on the eagle! The eagle finally flies away, leaving the site to the gull. Motivation can be stronger than size!"

Welcome to Zen Lemur Yoga Course! (Image credit: Andrey Giljov / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards)

Welcome to Zen Lemur Yoga Course! by Andrey Giljov (Russian Federation)

"Instructor Lemur demonstrates perfect enthusiasm, reaching high to embrace the universe. Student Lemur contemplates whether enlightenment is worth this much effort before breakfast. Flexibility? Optional. Dramatic flair? Mandatory."

Masquerading as an arrow (Image credit: Magnus Berggren / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards)

Masquerading as an arrow by Magnus Berggren (Sweden)

"The story about the image is that I was out looking for eagles and this little arrow came blasting through the sky; it was a black woodpecker. As it tucked its wings under its body, creating the perfect illusion of sheer speed, I was lucky to get it in frame and also get a sharp image, because I was using a slower shutter speed at that moment."

Flamingone (Image credit: Miles Astray / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards)

Flamingone by Miles Astray (Canada)

"That oddball took home two awards, which were revoked when I revealed that the emphasis of this surreal creature is on real – as in real animal, real photograph. The idea was to prove that Mother Nature and her human interpreters can still beat the machine, and that creativity and emotion are more than just a string of digits."

Monkey Circus (Image credit: Kalin Botev / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards)

Monkey Circus by Kalin Botev (Bulgaria)

"One evening on our way to the camp we bumped into a troop of baboons playing in a huge tree. One of the baboons was sitting on a big branch and the others were running up and down the tree in circles. Every time they passed by the sitting baboon it was trying to catch them in a funny way. This play continued for more than 15 minutes and the baboons seemed to really enjoy it."

Hornbill In A Hurry (Image credit: Geoff Martin / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards)

Hornbill In A Hurry by Geoff Martin (UK)

"The hornbill's expression appears to be one of sheer panic, suggesting the hawk is eyeing the hornbill up for breakfast. Having both birds in the photo helps sell the story and increase the sense of urgency of the hornbill. Don’t worry, the hornbill departed unscathed!"

Paint Me Like One of Your Forest Girls (Image credit: Michael Stavrakakis / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards)

Paint Me Like One of Your Forest Girls by Michael Stavrakakis (Australia)

"A once-rehabilitated orangutan who had previously lived in captivity, Sandra has since been successfully released back into the wild. Known for her quirky and unique character, she quickly grew comfortable with our presence and before long had truly 'found her stage'."

OMG he's at it again! (Image credit: David Rice / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards)

OMG he's at it again! by David Rice (USA)

"Crazy morning antics of the Red-Crowned Cranes."

Squirrel airborne: surrender mode (Image credit: Stefan Cruysberghs / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards)

Squirrel airborne: surrender mode by Stefan Cruysberghs (Belgium)

"Sadly, the forest has since been cut down due to an infestation of bark beetles, but I still cherish the images I captured of these agile and comical little acrobats. I thought this flying squirrel looks like it’s throwing in the towel mid-air – arms wide, total surrender!"

Outdoor smoking zone (Image credit: Lars Beygang / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards)

Outdoor smoking zone by Lars Beygang (Germany)

"It was a very cold morning, with temperatures low enough to make the breath visible. As the first rays of sunlight broke through from behind, I noticed a mallard perched on a fence, calling out into the air. I quickly pressed the shutter, hoping to capture the visible breath streaming from its beak. The scene made me smile – it looked as if the duck had just stepped outside for a quick smoke in the cold morning light."

