Is this Epson projector the classiest way to Netflix and chill?

I love a good deal on a projector. The thing about photography and video is that we all need to remember displaying our own creations – and the films we admire – matters a great deal, and these days 4K projection is within reach for most of us, especially around this time of year. As well as the cheapest options, there are some which add a touch of design panache, and this is definitely one of those.

Epson is an established name in the field of projectors, and when I tried this projector I was impressed by how much that shone through in the little details as much as the overall design.

Not only has Epson joined in with the other brands and included Google TV, so the projector is easy to cast things to from your phone, or use like a modern TV with apps like Netflix, Disney+ and – to my initial surprise, but not these days – even Apple TV. No, Epson also knows what it is doing when it comes to things like subtle design features, so, for example, there is a recess where the power socket connects to the back of the projector so you won't find yourself pushing cable against the wall in a nasty way if you use a shelf like I do.

The brilliance of this design is that it can tilt up without a giant U-shape outside the main body. (Image credit: Future)

The overall design, though, is the cleverest thing about this series of projectors. Many new projectors are based around U-shaped gimbals to make it easier to tilt the projector and get the perfect angle against the wall, making them more flexible. This is great, but Epson's designers have realised that a single pillar is all that's needed, and placed this in the center.

When you need to tip the projector up all the way to point to the ceiling, you can, and you just need to pop out a piece of the speaker grille. Oh, and that speaker grille – it's hiding built-in speakers from Bose, and underneath a chic color-changing LED feature which definitely makes this the best looking projector for home, office, or the most stylish classroom you can imagine.

And, yeah, perhaps those lights will impress in whatever room you Netflix and chill.

The result is a much more elegant-looking device, and a smaller one than many other projectors in the same category, yet this is from Epson.