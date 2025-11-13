Discover the most striking and atmospheric images from the first-ever Wildflower Photographer of the Year competition
Wild garlic, a poppy field, and more – the 2025 winners across all levels and ages showcase stunning wildflower photography in all its forms
From the windswept Shetlands to the quiet lanes of Sark, hundreds of photographers captured the beauty and diversity of Britain's wildflowers, submitting their best images to the first-ever Wildflower Photographer of the Year competition.
The Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, run in partnership with the Canary Wharf Group, was launched in celebration of 25 years of the National Wildflower Centre (NWC).
The competition invited photographers of all ages and levels to share their finest work, highlighting the variety, beauty, and fragility of Britain's native wildflowers and the vital habitats they grow in. Let's discover the stunning winners...
Professional
Winner: Misty Magic by Justin Mins
Wild garlic at Chalkney Woods, Essex
Highly Commended: Bluebell Dawn in Dartmoor by Edyta Rice
Taken at Emsworthy, Dartmoor
Amateur
Winner: Cool light on the poppies by Damien Walmsley
Taken at Kinver, Staffordshire
Highly Commended: In the pinks by Emma Eccles
Sea thrift at Trebarwith Strand, Cornwall
Young Person's Category (ages 13-17)
Winner: Wild in Purple by M. Stanway
Purple heather at the Eden Project, Cornwall
Highly Commended: Oasis by Alex Iftode
Beach bindweed at Perran Sands (Haven Perran Sands Holiday Park)
Judged by experts in flower and garden photography, the entries highlight the vital role wildflowers play in our landscapes and communities. Juliet Rose, Head of Development at the Eden Project, said: "We're delighted to crown the winners of our first-ever Wildflower Photographer of the Year competition. Biodiversity is in crisis, and people are less connected with nature than ever.
"We hope that by marking the NWC's 25th anniversary with this competition, the vital importance of wildflowers will be brought to the public's attention, while also celebrating their remarkable beauty. Here's to another 25 years of protecting wildflowers!"
The winning images, highly commended entries, and a selection of the NWC Team’s favorites are now on display at the Eden Project in Cornwall as part of the Wildflower Photographer of the Year exhibition, running through February 2026. For more information, visit the Eden Project website.
Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, Kim explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture. Through her features, tutorials, and gear reviews, she aims to encourage readers to explore the medium more deeply and embrace its full creative potential.
