This mind-bending underwater photo just won Australia's top nature photography award

The Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year competition is produced by the South Australian Museum – and remains the nation's most prestigious showcase of nature photography. Now the 2025 winner has been announced.

This year, the AGNPOTY attracted 1,864 entries from 449 photographers across 18 countries, highlighting the growing global interest in Australia's unique natural beauty.

The 2025 winners are nothing short of awe-inspiring. From fragile ecosystems and elusive wildlife to otherworldly aerials and macro perspectives.

Spanning 10 diverse categories – including Animals in Nature, Threatened Species, Junior, and even Astro – the competition once again celebrates the beauty and complexity of the natural world, showcasing nature's power, vulnerability, and resilience.

While the overall winner has been revealed, the People's Choice Award is to be announced in January 2026. Now, let's take a look at the stories behind the stills and the gear that was used to capture these awarded images.

Nature Photograph of the Year

Shot in Lembeh Strait, North Sulawesi, Indonesia (Image credit: Ross Gudgeon)

Fractal Forest by Ross Gudgeon

Species: Cauliflower soft coral (Dendronephthya sp.)

"Inside-out view of a cauliflower soft coral. Named for its characteristic appearance that resembles a cauliflower, with numerous small, rounded, bump-like polyps that give it a puffy texture. This unique perspective was made possible by the Nauticam EMWL, an underwater version of the probe or insect eye lens."

Tech details: Sony A7RIV, Sony FE 90mm f/2.8 Macro G OSS with Nauticam EMWL wet lens, 1/100, f/9, ISO 400, 2 x Retra Pro flashes, handheld

Animals in Nature

Shot in Nairm / Port Phillip Bay, Victoria (Image credit: Charles Davis)

Winner

PJ & Crabs by Charles Davis

Species: Port Jackson Shark, (Heterodontus portusjacksoni)



"Each year, on the full moon, tens of thousands of spider crabs gather to shed their shells. At this time, they become soft and vulnerable to predation from sharks and large rays so they bunch up in epic numbers to protect themselves. This Port Jackson shark was cruising over the hoard."

Tech details: Nikon Z9, Nikon 14–24mm f/2.8 S, 1/320, f/8, ISO 5600

Our Impact

Shot in Gadigal Country, Sydney, New South Wales (Image credit: Sara Corlis)

Winner

Skink in a Tight Spot by Sara Corlis

Species: Common garden skink (Lampropholis guichenoti)

"Discovered in a brick wall at home, a small garden skink was trapped in a hole. I felt helpless as the lizard thrashed its body from side to side in an attempt to escape. Thankfully, it was eventually able to get itself free."

Tech details: Canon R5 Mark II, RF 100–500mm f4.5–7.1 L IS USM, 1/500, f/8, ISO 4000, handheld

Threatened Species

Shot in Wagiman Country, Adelaide River Hills, Northern Territory (Image credit: Etienne Littlefair)

Winner

Red Dwan by Etienne Littlefair

Species: Ghost bat (Macroderma gigas) Status: Vulnerable

"Ghost bats are rare and elusive, with strict roost requirements. After years studying these nocturnal predators with thermal optics, I’ve discovered a handful of regularly frequented locations in the escarpment surrounding my home. This image was captured on 1 January 2025 – an incredible way to usher in the New Year."

Tech details: Nikon D850, Nikkor 24–70mm f/2.8 E ED VR, f/16, ISO 500, 7 x Godox TT685II flashes, tripod, Cognisys Sabre LiDAR trigger used for camera and flashguns

Junior

Shot in Kaurna Country, Adelaide, South Australia (Image credit: Isabella Rogers)

Winner

Perched by Isabella Rogers

Species: Galah (Eolophus roseicapilla)

"I took this photo during a morning walk in Hewett, South Australia. As I was walking home, a little disappointed with the unsuccessful outcome of my shoot, I saw the two galahs. The light post being turned on in the early morning light helped my subject to stand out."



Tech details: Canon EOS R10, 210mm, 1/500, f/7.1, ISO 500, handheld

All 99 shotlisted images are featured in an official exhibition at the South Australian Museum. You can discover the imagery until 1st February 2026. You can watch the winners being announced via video here, or browse the full online gallery of finalists and winners on the South Australian Museum's website.

