Explore the most stunning macro and micro photographs in the world's biggest close-up competition

A beetle locked in battle. A spider frozen mid-hunt. Tiny guni erupting like alien sculptures on a rotting log. These are just a few of the stunning images from the 2025 Close-Up Photographer of the Year (CUPOTY) shortlist, revealed after 22 judges spent 20 hours scrutinizing 15,5557 entries from around the globe.

About CUPOTY Close-Up Photographer of the Year was founded in 2018 by Tracy and Dan Calder. It is the largest competition in the world dedicated to close-up, macro, and micro photography.

The contest invited photographers from all levels and corners of the globe to showcase their finest close-up work, captured with any camera, camera phone, or even microscope. Because in the world of macro and micro photography, the tiniest subjects tell the biggest stories.

And this year's shortlist captures these tiny creatures with impressive details and mind-blowing precision. It offers a sneak peek at the extraordinary creativity and technical skill behind the images – while also moving the photographers closer to the £2,500 grand prize.

Shortlist highlights

(Image credit: Suliman Alatqi / Close-up Photographer of the Year)

Category: Underwater Underwater-

Pygmy Seahorse by Suliman Alatqi

(Image credit: Rafael Steinlesberger / Close-up Photographer of the Year)

Category: Arachnids

Veil Of Renewa by Rafael Steinlesberger

(Image credit: Benjamin Salb / Close-up Photographer of the Year)

Category: Invertebrate Portrait

Gnat Ogre by Benjamin Salb

(Image credit: Bart Heirweg / Close-up Photographer of the Year)

Category: Arachnids

Wasp Spider Courtship by Bart Heirweg

(Image credit: Donald Bolak / Close-up Photographer of the Year)

Category: Plants

Rose Thorns by Donald Bolak

(Image credit: Uwe Zimmermann / Close-up Photographer of the Year)

Category: Insects

Bee in Flight by Uwe Zimmermann

(Image credit: Jan Pokluda / Close-up Photographer of the Year)

Category: Insects

The Beauty of Natural Cycles by Jan Pokluda

(Image credit: Imre Poty / Close-up Photographer of the Year)

Category: Insects

Light Trap by Imre Potyó

(Image credit: Csaba Daroczi / Close-up Photographer of the Year)

Category: Intimate Landscape

After the Rain by Csaba Daroczi

The Top 100 images and the overall CUPOTY 2025 winner will be revealed in January 2026, yet the most captivating images are already in view. Here are some standout highlights from the shortlist.

For the full CUPOTY 2025 shortlist, visit the CUPOTY website, where works span categories including: Animals, Insects, Arachnids, Butterflies & Dragonflies, Invertebrate Portrait, Underwater, Plants, Fungi & Slime Moulds, Intimate Landscape, Studio Art, and Young Photographers.

