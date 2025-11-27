Live
Black Friday camera deals – the pick of the best deals for photographers as they drop
Cameras, lenses, photography accessories - we've been tracking the very best deals as the Black Friday sales get fully under way
The Black Friday sales are finally here – although you would be forgiven for think they started weeks ago! As ever, though we expect many of very best camera deals to appear between now and Cyber Monday.
There are thousands and thousands of offers out there - and not all are as good as each other. So we are here to recommend the ones that we think are decent reductions – and that are on cameras and accessories that we have tested (and liked) ourselves).
Where to find the best Black Friday sales
Amazon: 1000s of Black Friday camera & photo deals
Adorama: Save up to $800 on select cameras
B&H Photo Video: Deals upto $900 off big camera brands
Walmart: Up to 50% off DSLR, Mirrorless & action cameras
Best Buy: Save on TVs, laptops, appliances
Canon USA: Instant savings on new or refurbished cameras & lenses
Sony USA: Up to $900 off Alpha cameras
GoPro: $150 off Hero13 Black bundle
Moment: 25% off filters and straps
Polaroid: Save up to 50% on cameras and accessories
I've been writing about cameras for 40 years, and am at a seasoned hand at trying to find the really good deals from the onslaught of Black Friday offers. With recent tariff changes, spotting a bargain is even harder than ever – but I've discovered that there are some great one when you look hard enough!
My favorite deals
This is is our top recommendation as a camera for beginners. The Canon R100 is a compact mirrorless camera with a 24.1MP APS-C sensor and Dual Pixel AF (autofocus) for fast, accurate focus in stills. It shoots up to 6.5fps (frames per second), and records 4K video at 24p, though with a 1.55x crop and contrast AF. The kit includes the versatile 18-45mm lens, perfect for everyday use.
It's a few years old, but the Canon EOS RP offers an affordable, lightweight entry into full-frame photography, delivering crisp 26.2 MP images and access to Canon’s expanding RF lens ecosystem. Includes $258.99 worth of added accessories for FREE
One of the smallest interchangeable lens cameras around. The Nikon Z30 is geared towards vlogging, but the camera's small size also makes it a good compact camera alternative. Buy it if you want something affordable and small that still takes great images. Avoid it if you want a viewfinder or need to photograph fast action. If you buy from B&H throws in a memory card and camera bag at no extra cost.
A really popular choice with enthusiast photographers, the Sony Alpha 7 IV is a powerful full-frame mirrorless camera that delivers exceptional image quality, advanced autofocus, and 4K 60p video, making it a true hybrid workhorse for professionals and hobbyists alike.
The daddy of instant cameras, the I-2 is a pro tool that packs a glass lens (the sharpest Polaroid has ever made), fully manual controls, LiDAR autofocus, a flash sync terminal, the best image quality and it can even use Polaroid's premium SX-70 film.
Non-new member price $399.99 (free membership)
The Canon PowerShot V1 is a video-first compact with a built-in 16–50mm zoom, a large 1.4-inch sensor, and unlimited 4K recording - made for creators on the move.
This fun and basic digital camera doesn't have a screen – so you don't see your shots until you are back home, so gives a similar experience to using an old film camera.
This basic 35mm film camera shoots in half-frame – doubling the number of analog images you get from a roll of film. Comes with a roll of Kodak UltraMax color print film. See review
This must-have adaptor allows you to use older Canon EF mount DSLR lenses on Canon R-series mirrorless cameras – giving a wider and cheaper range of lenses to choose from.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Is anyone else staying up to see what goodies the likes of Amazon, Adorama, or B&H are going to drop when the clock strikes midnight?
While I think the UK has seen a lot of its best deals drop early, I'm confident that the US will see deals that will be the "cherry on top of the cake" after the week-long Black Friday run-up.
There is no denying that drones have become extremely popular over the years, and while I still keep my original DJI Mini 4k up in the air, the DJI Mini 4 Pro is now only £555, which is a total steal!
Speaking of deals, while I'm a Leica user now, I was once heavily involved in the Nikon ecosystem, and the current $600 discount on the Nikon D850 - our most highly-rated DSLR is a cracking deal on an amazing DSLR.
The Nikon D850 is a rock-solid 45.7MP workhorse that delivers stunning detail, huge dynamic range, and pro-grade reliability for everything from weddings to wild landscapes.
While we are still waiting for the official kick-off for Black Friday to begin in a matter of hours, it has to be said that the deals over the past week have been thick and fast across Amazon, and below is a deal that really caught my attention as soon as I spotted it:
The DJI Osmo 360 is a newly launched 360° camera with a 1-inch sensor, 8K video, and a waterproof design, built for creators who want cutting-edge imaging in any environment.
The prices of the best mirrorless cameras have crept ever upwards - and it can seem that it is hard to afford even the relatively recent flagship models... A solution is to buy older models... The Canon EOS R5 may have been superceded by the R5 Mark II - but it is still a great current cameras - which you can now get with a $700 saving taking it to $2,599 from B&H.
Want to save more? Did you know Canon offers an extensive range of refurbished cameras and refurbished lenses. That means a refurbished EOS R5, direct from the manufacturer can be had for just $2,199.
The latest high-megapixel mirrorless from Canon offers you a massive 45-megapixel sensor with 8K/30fps RAW, and 4K/120fps 10-bit internal video - this is a camera built for professional content creators who seek the very latest in stills or video technology. See our full EOS R5 review
The Olympus OM-D E-M10 is five years old now - but we'd still recommend it as one of the best mirrorless cameras for beginners. Using the Micro Four Thirds lens mount and sensor means that it is smaller than many of its system camera rivals.
What's more it looks great - with a choice of black or chrome finish with $200 off at Amazon - bringing the ticket price WITH lens to $699.99
A succession of tariff changes has meant that prices for cameras and lenses are, generally, than they were a year ago. But prices are settling at last - and that does mean that we have been seeing some discounting from the big photo retailers.
Amazon went early with its Black Friday sale - and that meant that lots of its rivals were also forced to offer discounts ahead of Thanksgiving. But we still expect to see some better pricing as be head into Friday itself...