20-year-old photographer wins European Nature Photographer of the Year, becoming the youngest overall winner in the competition's history

The overall winner of this year's GDT European Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition is Luca Lorenz

The extraordinary and heart-wrenching image titled Silent despair has earned photographer Luca Lorenz the coveted title GDT European Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025, selected by the German Society for Nature Photography.

Luca is a self-taught wildlife photographer from the Berlin area and the youngest overall winner in the history of the competition. His work was chosen from a record 24,500 entries submitted by professionals and amateurs from 48 countries. Out of all the submissions, 107 winning images in nine categories and two special categories were selected

Luca's photography reflects a deep respect for wilderness and biodiversity, using light, space, and simplicity to reveal the fragile beauty of the wild. Recognized in international competitions, his minimalist, painterly approach invites a sense of calm and connection.

For his award-winning image, Luca spent days in a German forest, observing a nesting pair of Eurasian pygmy owls (Glaucidium passerinum) – Europe's smallest owl species.

When the female vanished, the male remained – tirelessly caring for the owlets. The morning after the owlets' first night outside of the hollow, Luca found the male clutching a mouse in its talons, presumably for the owlets, but those did not appear.

A moment showing the balance between life, loss, and endurance in nature. Luca explains, "I felt the despair in the adult's searching eyes. The owlets never returned. Most likely they had fallen victim to a predator during the night. It was a heart-wrenching scene."

Founded in 2001, the European Wildlife Photographer of the Year has grown into a global benchmark for contemporary nature photography, celebrating work that is innovative and strong in storytelling. The German Society for Nature Photography (GDT) selects the best images and awards the overall winner, the Fritz Pölking Prize, and the Rewilding Europe Award.

An exhibition will showcase the winning images in various cities across Germany and Europe for three years. The opening venue will be the German Horse Museum in Verden, near Bremen, Germany, with the launch set for December 2025. For more information, visit the GDT website.

