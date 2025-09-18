It looks like sci-fi, but it's real – and the photographer just gained global recognition for it. But what exactly are we looking at?

The winners of the Ocean Photographer of the Year 2025 have officially been announced – and the images are nothing short of breathtaking. From hauntingly intimate portraits of marine life to powerful glimpses into the impacts of climate change, this year's winning photography captures the raw beauty and fragility of our blue planet.

Presented by Oceanographic Magazine and Blancpain, the global competition celebrates the ocean in all its complexity. This year the competition received over 15,000 submissions, each telling its own story. With categories like Fine Art, Adventure and Conversation (Hope & Impact), the competition not only showcases visual talent but also brings critical environmental conversations into the spotlight.

So, let's see who took home the prestigious Ocean Photographer of the Year title and dive into the category winners that reconnect us with the natural world. You can explore the full gallery of winners and finalists on the Ocean Photographer of the Year website.

Ocean Photographer of the Year

(Image credit: Yury Ivanov / The Ocean Photographer of the Year)

Overall Winner: Yury Ivanov

Location: Indonesia

Two amphipods from the Cyproideidae family, each only measuring around 3mm in body length, rest on a coral. Commonly called 'ladybugs of the sea', these tiny creatures display striking colouration and symmetry. "It required a lot of patience and precision to compose and light the shot properly," says Ivanov. "The result reveals an intimate glimpse of underwater life that is often overlooked."

Female Fifty Fathoms

(Image credit: Jialing Cai / The Ocean Photographer of the Year)

Winner: Jialing Cai

Location: Philippines

The Female Fifty Fathoms Award was created in 2021 by Oceanographic Magazine and Blancpain to celebrate pioneering and boundary-pushing women in ocean photography. Reflecting on receiving the award, Cai said: "It is amazing to be recognised by organisations such as Oceanographic and Blancpain. I deeply admire the ocean work Blancpain supports, such as Laurent Ballesta's Gombessa Expeditions.

"Being honoured by people I respect empowers me to dive even more fearlessly into the deep. The Female Fifty Fathoms Award is also a beautiful reminder that women can be celebrated simply for following their passion."

Hope

(Image credit: Sirachai Arunrugstichai / The Ocean Photographer of the Year)

Winner: Sirachai Arunrugstichai

Location: Portugal

An aquarist holds an early-stage embryo of an Indo-Pacific leopard shark, its egg case removed for a rearing experiment at Aquaria Phuket. "Since 2023, the aquarium's breeding programme has produced over 40 pups of this Endangered species," says Arunrugstichai.

Human Connection

(Image credit: Craig Parry / The Ocean Photographer of the Year)

Winner: Craig Parry

Location: Australia

People try to rescue a stranded humpback whale. "For 15 hours, they worked tirelessly," says Parry. "Sadly, she could not be saved, but the compassion shown is a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when people come together."

Young

(Image credit: Aaron Sanders / The Ocean Photographer of the Year)

Winner: Aaron Sanders

Location: United Kingdom

Under the cover of night, two tiny bobtail squid engage in an intimate display, their arms intertwined as they mate on the seabed. "Waves of colour rippled across their bodies as chromatophores pulsed in a mesmerising rhythm," says Sanders.

