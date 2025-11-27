Is this the best Black Friday bundle ever? This Gitzo tripod kit is a cool $1300 off

Sometimes a deal seems too good to be true, yet it is, and that's the case with this unbelievable Gitzo carbon fiber tripod that comes with not one but two heads. Gitzo is well known as the most premium of tripod brands, and it's not often that any of its gear can be labeled as a 'bargain'. I've tried plenty of its gear but never owned any, as I've never been able to afford it – until today!

The 'Gitzo B&H Photo Special 50th Anniversary Kit' is a colab between the premium tripod manufacturer and camera retailer B&H, which bundles a top-quality GT2542 Mountaineer Series 2 Carbon Fiber Tripod and GH3382QD Ball Head kit, which normally retails for $1,699 on its own, and adds a GHF3W 3-Way Fluid Head, which has a regular price of $689.95. So yesterday's $1999.95 asking price for the Gitzo B&H Photo Special 50th Anniversary Kit seems pretty reasonable compared to the $2388.95 for buying the kit separately.

But reducing the price further to just $699.95 for this limited-time offer (a timer ticks down on the webpage, so you'll have to be quick!) has to be the best deal I've seen anywhere this Black Friday (and I've been scouring the big retailers' deals day in day out, so you don't have to). Honestly, I've priced the same kit up on other dealers' websites (see below), and no one comes anywhere close to this…

At the core of this bundle is the GT2542 Mountaineer Series 2 tripod. Constructed with advanced Carbon eXact tubing, this four-section tripod can support a substantial 48.5lb load capacity and extends to a maximum height of 65.7 inches. The center column can be removed for ground-level shooting. Leg sections are secured by G-lock Ultra twist locks, which feature an internal O-ring to prevent dust from entering the leg system.

It normally comes as a kit with the GH3382QD Ball Head, which is very good in its own right, but this bundle adds the brilliant GHF3W 3-Way Fluid Head. This pan-and-tilt head features independent locks for vertical, lateral, and panning movements, each equipped with its own fluid cartridge for effortless, smooth motion. Despite its compact 4.5-inch height and 2.1lb weight, the head can support camera equipment up to 28.6lb. Plus, its handles are retractable for easy storage.

