Weekly Wash: the 5 biggest camera news stories of the week (September 08)

By
published

Canon topples Sony and goes after DJI, while DJI goes after HoverAir, Sigma goes for Canon, and GoPro gets rescued by two Heroes

Weekly Wash – composite image showing a DJI Neo drone flying in an outdoor field, surrounded by a GoPro Hero 13, Sigma 28-105mm f/2.8 lens, Sigma 10-18mm f/2.8 lens and patent drawing of a Canon gimbal camera
(Image credit: Canon • JPO • Sigma)

This week saw a whole bunch of camera rumors come to fruition in the form of drones, action cameras and lenses, while Canon got seriously busy on a bunch of different fronts.

First it knocked Sony off the top spots in terms of sales, then it set its sights on DJI with a new take on gimbal cameras. For its part, DJI has its sights set on the HoverAir X1 with its new product. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles