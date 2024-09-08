Weekly Wash: the 5 biggest camera news stories of the week (September 08)

This week saw a whole bunch of camera rumors come to fruition in the form of drones, action cameras and lenses, while Canon got seriously busy on a bunch of different fronts.

First it knocked Sony off the top spots in terms of sales, then it set its sights on DJI with a new take on gimbal cameras. For its part, DJI has its sights set on the HoverAir X1 with its new product.

Sigma has its sights on Canon, with a new RF lens and a trinity busting pro lens that rivals Canon's groundbreaking 24-105mm f/2.8.

And GoPro, meanwhile, is hoping that its two new Heroes will save the day. These are the top five stories of the week…

Canon resurrects its DJI-beating gimbal camera

(Image credit: Canon • JPO • DJI)

Canon is revisiting its plans to challenge DJI with a handheld gimbal camera, designing a new product that looks eerily reminiscent of the DJI Osmo Pocket 3.

This is not, however, Canon's first attempt to design such a product. Canon's aspirations to produce a handheld gimbal camera date back to at least 2021, which is when the first patents and designs were spotted.

Back then, the company was working on a camera that differed in one key way to the Osmo line: rather than having a fixed lens, Canon's initial designs featured an interchangeable lens mount…

Full story:

Canon vs DJI: Canon designs ANOTHER challenger to the Osmo Pocket

DJI's new drone takes on the HoverAir

(Image credit: Future)

DJI has just announced the DJI Neo, which might not be much of a surprise to those closely following the rumors but still marks a significant change in style for DJI, the world leader in consumer drones.

I've had access to an early model, and have already completed my first full review of the DJI Neo (though some features aren't quite there).

For many product generations, the company has focused on delivering compact drones that folded up small and – after regulators set a 250g weight limit for unregulated consumer drones – has delivered drones at 249g. Those include some of the best beginner drones and the best camera drones without qualification. Sure, there have been some specialist FPV drones, but these have seemed like outliers…

Full story:

DJI Neo marks a generational change for world's leading drone company

Sigma drops a pair of killer f/2.8 zooms

(Image credit: Sigma)

It's been a big week for professional zoom lenses. Not only did Leica launch a new 70-200mm f/2.8 with 2x teleconverter, Sigma dropped a pair of eagerly anticipated optics – both of which promise to be world-beaters.

First is the full-frame Sigma 28-105mm f/2.8 DG DN | Art lens for E and L-Mount cameras. Yes, a 28-105mm lens with a constant f/2.8 aperture – a direct challenger to the "trinity buster" Canon RF 24-105mm f/2.8L lens.

Speaking of Canon, Sigma also launched its second lens for the RF mount: the Sigma 10-18mm f/2.8 DC DN | Contemporary for APS-C bodies. This is "the world's smallest and lightest ultra-wide-angle zoom lens for APS-C cameras", offering an equivalent focal range of 16-28.8mm in full frame terms…

Full stories:

Canon RF shooters get a wiiiiiiiiiide angle zoom from Sigma

Sigma 28-105mm F2.8 sets what could be a new standard for standard zoom lenses



Two new Heroes come to GoPro's rescue

(Image credit: GoPro)

If, like me, you have been hoping to save money on an older GoPro model, but are sick of prices stubbornly refusing to come down, then the announcement of a new $199 / £199 GoPro will be music to your ears.

The new model, which is simply named GoPro Hero 13 (currently with no suffix or numeration) takes the classic GoPro formula of a rugged waterproof action camera and makes it more affordable – and even smaller.

Launching alongside the newly-announced GoPro Hero13 Black, will be the fourth model to be called the GoPro Hero. The first-ever GoPro model, launched in 2008 was simply called the Hero. This was followed by similarly named updates in 2010 and 2014. Inevitably, this new version will likely become known as the GoPro Hero (2024), so as to avoid confusion…

Full stories:

GoPro's new budget Hero is its smallest-ever action camera

The new GoPro Hero13 Black puts lenses front and center

Canon topples Sony from the sales charts

(Image credit: Canon)

In a dramatic turn of events, the Sony ZV-E10 has been usurped by two Canon bodies as Japan's best-selling camera in August.

In July the ZV-E10 took the top three spots in varying color and lens configurations, and accounted for five of the top twenty best-sellers, according to BCN Retail (which aggregates sales from approximately 50% of Japan’s retailers, which crucially includes major electronics retailers and camera dealers).

In August however, the tables have very much turned, with the Canon EOS R10 and RF-S 18-150mm lens taking the top spot, up from number four the previous month. The EOS R50 double zoom kit secured the second and third places, in black and white colorways respectively…

Full story:

Move over Sony! Canon is back on top in Japan, with a dramatic sales recovery

