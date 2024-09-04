GoPro's new budget HERO is its smallest-ever action camera

By
published

GoPro's tiny new $199 HERO camera offers the essential GoPro experience for a more affordable price

GoPro HERO action camera attached to the handlebars of a bike
(Image credit: GoPro)

If, like me, you have been hoping to save money on an older GoPro model, but are sick of prices stubbornly refusing to come down, then the announcement of a new $199/£199 GoPro will be music to your ears.

The new model, which is simply named GoPro HERO – currently with no suffix or numeration, takes the classic GoPro formula of a rugged waterproof action camera and makes it more affordable – and even smaller.

