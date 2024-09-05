Move over Sony! Canon is back on top in Japan, with a dramatic sales recovery

The three best-selling cameras in Japan right now are from Canon – and sales have gone up for its red-hot DSLR, too

In a dramatic turn of events, the Sony ZV-E10 has been usurped by two Canon bodies as Japan's best-selling camera in August. 

In July the ZV-E10 took the top three spots in varying color and lens configurations, and accounted for five of the top twenty best-sellers, according to BCN Retail (which aggregates sales from approximately 50% of Japan’s retailers, which crucially includes major electronics retailers and camera dealers). 

