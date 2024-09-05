Move over Sony! Canon is back on top in Japan, with a dramatic sales recovery

In a dramatic turn of events, the Sony ZV-E10 has been usurped by two Canon bodies as Japan's best-selling camera in August.

In July the ZV-E10 took the top three spots in varying color and lens configurations, and accounted for five of the top twenty best-sellers, according to BCN Retail (which aggregates sales from approximately 50% of Japan’s retailers, which crucially includes major electronics retailers and camera dealers).

In August however, the tables have very much turned, with the Canon EOS R10 and RF-S 18-150mm lens taking the top spot, up from number four the previous month. The EOS R50 double zoom kit secured the second and third places, in black and white colorways respectively.

Just out of the top 10 is the Canon Kiss X10 (Rebel SL3 / EOS 250D) double lens kit, coming in at number 13, gaining in popularity from its spot at 17 the previous month.

The top 10 spots are as follows:

1. Canon EOS R10 RF-S 18-150mm IS STM Lens Kit

2. Canon EOS R50 Double Zoom Kit Black

3. Canon EOS R50 Double Zoom Kit White

4. Sony ZV-E10 Power Zoom Lens Kit Black

5. Sony ZV-E10 II Double Zoom Lens Kit (55-120mm) Black

6. Olympus PEN E-P7 EZ Double Zoom Kit Silver

7. Nikon Z30 Double Zoom Kit

8. Sony ZV-E10 Double Zoom Lens Kit Black

9. Sony ZV-E10 II Double Zoom Lens Kit (10-20mm) Black

10. Panasonic Lumix G100D Double Zoom Kit

The Canon EOS R50 is also doing great business for Canon (Image credit: Future)

Canon has previously reported declining sales in Japan, losing the number one spot in the BCN report to Sony back in June.

In April, Nikkei reported that the digital camera market saw positive growth for the first time in 13 years. Despite a steady decline since 2010, the green line was steadily rising – except for Canon.

Canon reported in mid-April that its operating profit declined by 5% from January to March in 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. This is the first time in four years that Canon’s profits declined compared to the previous year.

Once again there are no Fujifilm cameras in the top ten, but the Olympus PEN E-P7 catapaulted up the list to number six – placing OM System above both Nikon and Panasonic for the month.

See the full and most recent top 50 BCN rankings for digital cameras on its website.

