Move over Sony! Canon is back on top in Japan, with a dramatic sales recovery

The three best-selling cameras in Japan right now are from Canon – and sales have gone up for its red-hot DSLR, too
A Canon EOS R10(Image credit: Canon)
In a dramatic turn of events, the Sony ZV-E10 has been usurped by two Canon bodies as Japan's best-selling camera in August.
In July the ZV-E10 took the top three spots in varying color and lens configurations, and accounted for five of the top twenty best-sellers, according to BCN Retail (which aggregates sales from approximately 50% of Japan’s retailers, which crucially includes major electronics retailers and camera dealers).
In August however, the tables have very much turned, with the Canon EOS R10 and RF-S 18-150mm lens taking the top spot, up from number four the previous month. The EOS R50 double zoom kit secured the second and third places, in black and white colorways respectively.
Just out of the top 10 is the Canon Kiss X10 (Rebel SL3 / EOS 250D) double lens kit, coming in at number 13, gaining in popularity from its spot at 17 the previous month.
Canon reported in mid-April that its operating profit declined by 5% from January to March in 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. This is the first time in four years that Canon’s profits declined compared to the previous year.
