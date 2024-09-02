The latest sales data in Japan has been published with the top 50 best-selling cameras on the market for the month of July – and Sony is reigning supreme.

The Sony ZV-E10 took the top three spots in varying configurations, with Powerzoom kit lens coming in number one, the white model coming in second and the double kit lens taking third place.

BCN Retail reports on domestic Japanese sales and aggregates roughly 50% of the nation's retailers to come up with its statistics, including the major camera retailers and electronics specialists.

The ZV-E10 took 5 spots in the top 20 with different kit models, with a total of 15 Sony cameras in the whole top 50.

Canon took the last couple of spots in the top 5, with the EOS R10 and 18-150mm lens followed by the EOS R50 double lens kit.

Despite the ZV-E10 taking the top spots, Sony Alpha Rumors was quick to highlight the fact that the Sony A7C II is clearly the best-selling full-frame camera, claiming four spots with different kit models.

The Sony A7C II is also doing great business for Sony (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Here's what the top 20 looks like:

1) Sony ZV-E10 (black) with Powerzoom kit lens

2) Sony ZV-E10 (white) with Powerzoom kit lens

3) Sony ZV-E10 (black) with double kit kit lens

4) Canon EOS R10 with 18-150mm lens

5) Canon EOS R50 (black) double lens kit

6) Sony A6400 double lens kit

7) Canon EOS R50 (white) double lens kit

8) Sony A7C II (silver) with kit lens

9) Sony A7C II (black)

10) Panasonic Lumix G100D with kit lens

11) Sony A7C II (silver)

12) Nikon Z50 double lens kit

13) Sony A6700 with kit lens

14) Sony A7C II (black) with kit lens

15) Sony A6400 (silver) double lens kit

16) Nikon Z30 double lens kit

17) Canon Kiss X10 (Rebel SL3 / EOS 250D) double lens kit

18) Sony A6700 (black)

19) Sony ZV-E10 (white) double lens kit

20) Sony ZV-E10 (black)

While Sony took 15 slots in the top 50, followed by 14 for Canon and 13 for Nikon, it's interesting how under-represented the other brands were.

Fujifilm only nabbed three spots (all for different bundles of the X-T50), which was matched by OM System (for the PEN E-P7 and the OM-5 both with and without a lens), followed by Panasonic coming last (with the Lumix G100D in single and dual kit lens bundles).

Check out the full top 50 listing at the BCN website.

