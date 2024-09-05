Canon RF shooters get a wiiiiiiiiiide angle zoom from Sigma

By
published

Heads up, Canon owners! Sigma's second RF lens is on the way – and it's "the world’s smallest and lightest ultra-wide-angle zoom"

The Sigma 10-18mm f/2.8 DC DN | Contemporary lens for Canon RF, mounted to a Canon EOS R7, against a blue background
(Image credit: Sigma)

Sigma's second lens for the Canon RF mount is here, and it's one that APS-C shooters have been patiently waiting for: the Sigma 10-18mm f/2.8 DC DN | Contemporary. 

Announced back in October for Sony E, Fujifilm X and L-Mount, the 10-18mm f/2.8 is "the world's smallest and lightest ultra-wide-angle zoom lens for APS-C cameras" – and is the perfect complement to Sigma's first Canon RF lens, the Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN Contemporary.

Image 1 of 4
The Sigma 10-18mm f/2.8 DC DN | Contemporary lens for Canon RF, against a white background
The Sigma 10-18mm f/2.8 DC DN | C for Canon RF is the same size, and almost the same weight, as it is for other mounts(Image credit: Sigma)


James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

