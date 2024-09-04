The new GoPro Hero13 Black puts lenses front and center

By
published

With minor internal updates – the latest GoPro puts the focus on what's on the outside

GoPro Hero13 Black action camera in-use
(Image credit: GoPro)

For many people, when you think of action cameras, you think of GoPro. The brand has been at the forefront of action cam tech for the past twenty years, but with recent iterations getting less impactful updates, many have questioned if we have hit peak action camera, and where innovation has left to go.

But GoPro might just have a solution to keep its cameras evolving – and that's lenses lenses lenses. GoPro is back with its latest flagship camera for 2024 – the GoPro Hero13 Black, and while there are certainly improvements under the hood, the big focus this year is what you are attaching up front.

Image 1 of 3
GoPro Hero13 Black and lenses on a white background
GoPro HB-Series macro lens attached to the Hero13 Black.(Image credit: GoPro)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Gareth Bevan
Gareth Bevan
Reviews Editor

Gareth is a photographer based in London, working as a freelance photographer and videographer for the past several years, having the privilege to shoot for some household names. With work focusing on fashion, portrait and lifestyle content creation, he has developed a range of skills covering everything from editorial shoots to social media videos. Outside of work, he has a personal passion for travel and nature photography, with a devotion to sustainability and environmental causes.

Related articles