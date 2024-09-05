Leica launches new 'Pro workhorse' 70–200mm f/2.8 zoom & 2x teleconverter

The Leica SL lens trinity is complete with the latest Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 70–200 f/2.8 ASPH fast telephoto zoom
(Image credit: Leica)
Leica lenses have earned a global reputation for their exceptional quality, and for good reason. With over 150 years of experience in crafting top-notch optical instruments, Leica's legacy is truly unmatched. This expertise shines through in the company's latest offering, the brand-new Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 70–200 f/2.8 ASPH - Finally, the 'Pro Workhorse' lens has arrived at the Leica SL-System and I'm excited about it!
This L-mount lens is the newest addition completing a powerful trio of SL zoom lenses with a consistent f/2.8 aperture. Alongside the Super-Vario-Elmarit-SL 14–24 f/2.8 ASPH. and the Vario-Elmarit-SL 24–70 f/2.8 ASPH., it opens up a world of possibilities for both photographers and filmmakers, covering focal lengths from an ultra-wide 14mm to a striking 200mm telephoto. And if you're looking to go even further, Leica has also introduced the new Extender L 2.0x teleconverter which pushes the reach of the new 70-200mm lens to an impressive 400mm at its longest reach.
Perfectly suited for capturing portraits, the classic telephoto zoom range of the Vario-Elmarit-SL 70–200 f/2.8 ASPH. is designed to excel in various scenarios—from events to sports to nature photography. Its high aperture ratio – constant across the entire zoom range – combined with superb image stabilization ensures that you're always ready to tackle any photographic challenge.
Inside the lens, you'll find 20 elements in 15 groups, including three with aspherical surfaces. This design is said to guarantee razor-sharp images, even at the edges, no matter the focal length. Plus, with internal focusing, the lens maintains its compact form, making it comfortable and easy to handle at any distance.
The Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 70–200 f/2.8 ASPH. is available now, priced at $3,295 / £2,780. The Leica Extender L 2.0x is also available, priced at $995 / £800.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.