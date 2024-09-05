Leica launches new 'Pro workhorse' 70–200mm f/2.8 zoom & 2x teleconverter

Leica lenses have earned a global reputation for their exceptional quality, and for good reason. With over 150 years of experience in crafting top-notch optical instruments, Leica's legacy is truly unmatched. This expertise shines through in the company's latest offering, the brand-new Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 70–200 f/2.8 ASPH - Finally, the 'Pro Workhorse' lens has arrived at the Leica SL-System and I'm excited about it!

This L-mount lens is the newest addition completing a powerful trio of SL zoom lenses with a consistent f/2.8 aperture. Alongside the Super-Vario-Elmarit-SL 14–24 f/2.8 ASPH. and the Vario-Elmarit-SL 24–70 f/2.8 ASPH., it opens up a world of possibilities for both photographers and filmmakers, covering focal lengths from an ultra-wide 14mm to a striking 200mm telephoto. And if you're looking to go even further, Leica has also introduced the new Extender L 2.0x teleconverter which pushes the reach of the new 70-200mm lens to an impressive 400mm at its longest reach.

The new Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 70–200 f/2.8 ASPH on display with the new 2x Extender attached to a Leica SL3 (Image credit: Leica)

Perfectly suited for capturing portraits, the classic telephoto zoom range of the Vario-Elmarit-SL 70–200 f/2.8 ASPH. is designed to excel in various scenarios—from events to sports to nature photography. Its high aperture ratio – constant across the entire zoom range – combined with superb image stabilization ensures that you're always ready to tackle any photographic challenge.

Inside the lens, you'll find 20 elements in 15 groups, including three with aspherical surfaces. This design is said to guarantee razor-sharp images, even at the edges, no matter the focal length. Plus, with internal focusing, the lens maintains its compact form, making it comfortable and easy to handle at any distance.

The new Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 70–200 f/2.8 ASPH attached to a Leica SL3 (Image credit: Leica)

The Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 70–200 f/2.8 ASPH. is available now, priced at $3,295 / £2,780. The Leica Extender L 2.0x is also available, priced at $995 / £800.

