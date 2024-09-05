Sigma 28-105mm F2.8 sets what could be a new standard for standard zoom lenses

By
published

Super-versatile, yet super-well-priced: Sony and L-mount shooters look like they're in for a treat

SIGMA 28-105mm F2.8 DG DN | Art
(Image credit: Sigma)

Sigma has launched a new full-frame standard zoom lens with a constant f/2.8 aperture. But where most f/2.8 standard zooms have a 24-70mm focal length, the new Sigma ups the ante by offering a 28-105mm focal range.

The Sigma 28-105mm F2.8 DG DN | Art has been designed for a wide range of subjects, from landscapes to all forms of portraiture, and even close-up shots, thanks to a 40cm minimum focus distance available throughout the focal range. That large maximum aperture also means low light needn't be an issue, and Sigma is claiming the 12-blade rounded diaphragm produces "beautiful" bokeh.

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

