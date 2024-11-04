Sony's A7R V 61MP beast gets HUGE £400 discount

Sony has just introduced its Winter Cashback on its cameras and lenses, as the early Black Friday camera deals are starting to appear. One of our favorite of these Sony offers is this £400 casback at Wex on the 61-megapixel Sony A7R V - one of the highest resolution cameras you can buy today.

This brings the price of the Sony A7R V effectively down to £3,289 - that's a £710 saving on the suggested retail price. You have to pay £3,689 now - but claim the cashback direct from Sony

Sony A7R V|was £3,899|now £3,289

SAVE £710 at Wex with £400 cashback With its 61MP full-frame sensor, 8K video, and AI-based AF tracking, this is as good as it gets for Sony tech - now at an even lower price!

Combining high resolution with exceptional precision, the Sony a7R V is the ideal mirrorless camera for detail-oriented creators. It features a 61MP full-frame sensor, an advanced AI-driven autofocus system with sophisticated subject recognition, 8K video recording, and 8-stop image stabilization. This fifth-generation a7R is a versatile and dependable choice for both photography and videography.

The camera’s 61MP Exmor R CMOS sensor, with its back-illuminated design, delivers outstanding image quality. It offers high resolution, exceptional clarity, low noise, and a wide 15-stop dynamic range. The sensor's construction enhances image quality, and a copper wiring layer significantly boosts data transmission speed, enabling 14-bit, high-resolution stills with a native ISO range of 100-32000, expandable to 50-102400.

8K 24p and 4K 60p Video capabilities leverage its high-resolution sensor and rapid processing power, the a7R V supports UHD 8K 24p and UHD 4K 60p XAVC HS 10-bit video recording using the full sensor width and full pixel readout, resulting in impressive sharpness and realism. With a Super 35 crop, full pixel readout is available at up to UHD 4K 30p, or 6.2K oversampling can be utilized for even greater detail - making this an amazing camera for creatives looking for a solid option for photography and video.