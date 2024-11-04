Sony's A7R V 61MP beast gets HUGE £400 discount

Grab a massive £400 cashback deal on this 61MP full-frame mirrorless camera as the Sony A7R V drops to new low price

Sony has just introduced its Winter Cashback on its cameras and lenses, as the early Black Friday camera deals are starting to appear. One of our favorite of these Sony offers is this £400 casback at Wex on the 61-megapixel Sony A7R V - one of the highest resolution cameras you can buy today.

This brings the price of the Sony A7R V effectively down to £3,289 - that's a £710 saving on the suggested retail price. You have to pay £3,689 now - but claim the cashback direct from Sony

Sony A7R V|was £3,899|now £3,289SAVE £710 at Wex with £400 cashback

Sony A7R V|was £3,899|now £3,289
SAVE £710 at Wex with £400 cashback With its 61MP full-frame sensor, 8K video, and AI-based AF tracking, this is as good as it gets for Sony tech - now at an even lower price!

