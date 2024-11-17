Sony's A7R V 61MP beast drops to lowest price ever!

By
published

Grab the Sony A7R V from Clifton Cameras for £2,847 after cashback

Sony A7 R V Deal
(Image credit: Future)

Cyber Monday is still two weeks away, but we are already seeing some great early Black Friday camera deals. We have just spotted this mega off on the 61-megapixel Sony A7R V – which you can now get from Clifton Cameras for £2,847 including Sony Cashback, bringing it down to a new low price for this full-frame mirrorless camera..

Sony is now running its Winter Cashback on its cameras and lenses, as the early Sony Black Friday deals are starting to appear - and this includes £400 cashback on the Sony A7R IV. But even taking this into account, this offer from Cheltenham-based Clifton Cameras is over £400 cheaper than when the cashback scheme was introduced at the beginning of the month.

Sony A7R V|was £3,899|now £2,847SAVE £710 at Clifton Cameras with £400 cashback

Sony A7R V|was £3,899|now £2,847
SAVE £710 at Clifton Cameras with £400 cashback With its 61MP full-frame sensor, 8K video, and AI-based AF tracking, this is as good as it gets for Sony tech - now at an even lower price! You have to pay £3,247 now - but claim the cashback direct from Sony

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles