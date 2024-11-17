Sony's A7R V 61MP beast drops to lowest price ever!

Cyber Monday is still two weeks away, but we are already seeing some great early Black Friday camera deals. We have just spotted this mega off on the 61-megapixel Sony A7R V – which you can now get from Clifton Cameras for £2,847 including Sony Cashback, bringing it down to a new low price for this full-frame mirrorless camera..
Sony is now running its Winter Cashback on its cameras and lenses, as the early Sony Black Friday deals are starting to appear - and this includes £400 cashback on the Sony A7R IV. But even taking this into account, this offer from Cheltenham-based Clifton Cameras is over £400 cheaper than when the cashback scheme was introduced at the beginning of the month.
Combining high resolution with exceptional precision, the Sony a7R V is the ideal mirrorless camera for detail-oriented creators. It features a 61MP full-frame sensor, an advanced AI-driven autofocus system with sophisticated subject recognition, 8K video recording, and 8-stop image stabilization. This fifth-generation a7R is a versatile and dependable choice for both photography and videography.
The camera’s 61MP Exmor R CMOS sensor, with its back-illuminated design, delivers outstanding image quality. It offers high resolution, exceptional clarity, low noise, and a wide 15-stop dynamic range. The sensor's construction enhances image quality, and a copper wiring layer significantly boosts data transmission speed, enabling 14-bit, high-resolution stills with a native ISO range of 100-32000, expandable to 50-102400.
8K 24p and 4K 60p Video capabilities leverage its high-resolution sensor and rapid processing power, the a7R V supports UHD 8K 24p and UHD 4K 60p XAVC HS 10-bit video recording using the full sensor width and full pixel readout, resulting in impressive sharpness and realism. With a Super 35 crop, full pixel readout is available at up to UHD 4K 30p, or 6.2K oversampling can be utilized for even greater detail - making this an amazing camera for creatives looking for a solid option for photography and video.
