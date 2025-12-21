Canon’s mega 8k mirrorless camera drops to its LOWEST-EVER price

I own a Red camera which is meant to be the best in the business, but if I had to start over with my filmmaking I'd pick up this amazing deal on the Canon EOS R5 C that sees it plummet to just £2,499 just in time for Chrome - That's a £800 discount on this 8K powerhouse.

Now at its LOWEST-EVER UK price at just £2,499 at LCE, following yet another recent price drop, you can get your hands on this amazing camera to shoot an astonishing 8K video internally, while also being able to take stills at a razor-sharp 45-megapixels.

The Canon EOS R5 C might not be the first mirrorless camera to feature in the list of best Netflix-approved cameras, but it is the very first professional and best mirrorless camera that can shoot native 8K video, and in 12-bit 60p no less! - something that my Red can't do!



While the Canon EOS R5 C is, at its core, very similar to the standard Canon EOS R5, it is specifically a Cinema EOS product. Therefore, you can unleash the camera's full video potential, including the ability to shoot internal full-frame 8K video up to 60p in 12-bit Cinema Raw Light, optimized for HDR footage – though the camera must be connected to an external power source (including new Canon mains adapter, or a power bank) to shoot 8K 60p. Internally, it also shoots Super 35 up to 5.9K 60p and Super 16 up to 2.9K 60p, giving professional and amateur filmmakers alike a lot of production options for any size shoot.

Overall the Canon EOS R5 C is a true professional Cinema EOS product, that also has the benefit of being able to take 45MP stills when you need them, and now that it is officially approved by Netflix, I can see the Canon EOS R5 C being a great B-cam to bigger cinema cameras, or even being the main A-cam recording your next block-busting documentary or indie film for the streaming giant.