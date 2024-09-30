Sony A7 IV drops in price again – it's now cheaper than ever!

By
published

Sony's highly-rated full-frame Alpha 7 Mark IV camera is not available for just £1,799

Sony A7 IV on a table with Best Price sticker
(Image credit: Future)

The Sony A7 IV is a great all-round camera that is able to produce detailed images from its 33MP CMOS sensor that is capable of producing 4K video at 60p in a compact body, making it the perfect camera for filmmakers and content creators. It has been one of the best full-frame mirrorless cameras around since launch – but we have just spotted that it has dropped again to  just £1,799 at Clifton Cameras, if you apply the £200 instant discount voucher. 

We saw this at set a new low price earlier in September, but now Clifton has knocked another £150 off this highly-rated model - for another record-breaking deal. And there is an equally tempting deal if you want the 28-70mm lens as well as the body…

Sony A7 IV body | was £2,149|now £1,799 Save £350

Sony A7 IV body | was £2,149|now £1,799
Save £350 Capable of producing 33MP stills and recording 4K video up to 60p (or 7K via super sampling), the A7 IV is ideal for content creators or filmmakers. Apply £200 discount code on the page to get this price (it's not applied automatically!).

View Deal
Sony A7 IV body + 28-70mm| was £2,349|now £1,999 Save £350

Sony A7 IV body + 28-70mm| was £2,349|now £1,999
Save £350 If you want the kit lens as well as the body, this bundle with the Sony FE 28-70mm zoom is also a brilliant deal. Again, apply the £200 discount code on the page to get this price (it's not applied automatically!).

View Deal

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

