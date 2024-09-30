Sony A7 IV drops in price again – it's now cheaper than ever!

The Sony A7 IV is a great all-round camera that is able to produce detailed images from its 33MP CMOS sensor that is capable of producing 4K video at 60p in a compact body, making it the perfect camera for filmmakers and content creators. It has been one of the best full-frame mirrorless cameras around since launch – but we have just spotted that it has dropped again to just £1,799 at Clifton Cameras, if you apply the £200 instant discount voucher.
We saw this at set a new low price earlier in September, but now Clifton has knocked another £150 off this highly-rated model - for another record-breaking deal. And there is an equally tempting deal if you want the 28-70mm lens as well as the body…
Sony A7 IV body | was £2,149|now £1,799
Save £350 Capable of producing 33MP stills and recording 4K video up to 60p (or 7K via super sampling), the A7 IV is ideal for content creators or filmmakers. Apply £200 discount code on the page to get this price (it's not applied automatically!).
Sony A7 IV body + 28-70mm| was £2,349|now £1,999
Save £350 If you want the kit lens as well as the body, this bundle with the Sony FE 28-70mm zoom is also a brilliant deal. Again, apply the £200 discount code on the page to get this price (it's not applied automatically!).