Sony A7 IV drops down to even lower price on Black Friday!

The Sony A7 IV is a versatile camera that delivers detailed images with its 33MP CMOS sensor and captures 4K video at 60p—all in a compact body, making it an excellent choice for both filmmakers and content creators. We saw great deal on this popular camera earlier in the week - but they are even lower on Black Friday itself.



Since its launch, it has been one of the best mirrorless cameras, and now, with its price dropping to £1,849 after cashback with its FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS kit lens, it’s an incredible deal for a feature-packed powerhouse! Alternatively, you can get the body alone for £1,688.

Cashback deal Save £751 Sony A7 IV A7 IV + 28-70mm: was £2,600 now £1,849 at Wex Photo Video Capable of producing 33MP stills and recording 4K video up to 60p (or 7K via supersampling), the A7 IV is ideal for content creators or filmmakers. The discounted price includes a £150 cashback offer from Sony, which you will need to apply for after purchase.



The Sony A7 IV boasts an impressive 15 stops of dynamic range and a wide ISO sensitivity range of 100-51,200, delivering excellent low-light performance. It supports 10 fps continuous shooting with both mechanical and electronic shutters, making it ideal for capturing fast action.

For video, the A7 IV records 4K up to 60p in 10-bit, a powerful feature for filmmakers and content creators. If you need even more detail, it offers 7K oversampling for incredibly sharp footage with no recording limits.



Autofocus is lightning-fast, with 759 phase-detection points and the ability to focus down to -4 EV in both photo and video modes—giving you a competitive edge in low-light conditions.



Additional features like 5-axis in-body stabilization, a 3-inch fully articulating touchscreen, full-size HDMI output, and 3.5mm headphone and mic jacks make it a fantastic choice for vloggers, while still excelling in high-quality still photography

