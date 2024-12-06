Sony A7 IV drops down in price again!

The Sony A7 IV is a great all-round camera that is able to produce detailed images from its 33MP CMOS sensor that is capable of producing 4K video at 60p in a compact body, making it the perfect camera for filmmakers and content creators. It has been one of the best full-frame mirrorless cameras around since launch – but we have just spotted that it has dropped again to just £1,599 at Clifton Cameras, once you have taken the £300 Sony cashback into account. That's a further £100 off the price we reported on in the lead-up to Black Friday.
Sony A7 IV body | was £2,149|now £1,599
Save £550 including cashback Capable of producing 33MP stills and recording 4K video up to 60p (or 7K via super sampling), the A7 IV is ideal for content creators or filmmakers. The price includes £300 cashback from Sony, that you will have to apply for after purchase.