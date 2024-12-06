Sony A7 IV drops down in price again!

The Sony A7 IV is a great all-round camera that is able to produce detailed images from its 33MP CMOS sensor that is capable of producing 4K video at 60p in a compact body, making it the perfect camera for filmmakers and content creators. It has been one of the best full-frame mirrorless cameras around since launch – but we have just spotted that it has dropped again to just £1,599 at Clifton Cameras, once you have taken the £300 Sony cashback into account. That's a further £100 off the price we reported on in the lead-up to Black Friday.

Sony A7 IV body | was £2,149|now £1,599

Save £550 including cashback Capable of producing 33MP stills and recording 4K video up to 60p (or 7K via super sampling), the A7 IV is ideal for content creators or filmmakers. The price includes £300 cashback from Sony, that you will have to apply for after purchase.

The A7 IV features 15 stops of dynamic range along with a broad ISO sensitivity of 100-51,200, and is capable of 10 frames per second continuous shooting using either the mechanical or electronic shutter.

The Sony A7 IV offers 4K video up to 60p in 10-bit, which is a fantastic tool for any filmmaker or content creator. However, if 4K simply isn't enough for you the A7 IV enables you to oversample your footage to 7K, with impressive sharpness and detail and no recording limit.

Autofocus is extremely fast, with 759 phase-detection AF points and the ability to focus to -4 EV in photo and video modes, giving you the competitive edge when the sun begins to fade.

Along with 5-axis image stabilization, a flip-out 3-inch articulating screen, and the ability to use full HDMI, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an external microphone output make the A7 IV the perfect camera for vlogging while still being able to capture stunning stills.

