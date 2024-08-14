Save £180 on the Canon EOS R7 mirrorless camera

This APS-C speedster is a Canon mirrorless marvel that's faster than its more advanced full-frame siblings

As ever we keep our eye out for the best camera deals around... and e have spotted a great price on the Canon EOS R7 – at £1,269 body only - a £180 saving from Wex Photo Video.

If you're not too fussed about having a full-frame sensor, but are looking for an affordable mirrorless camera that offers some serious pro-level grunt, then you should definitely consider the Canon EOS R7, particularly at this discounted price.

Canon EOS R7 (body only)was£1,449 now £1,269 Save £180 at Wex

Canon EOS R7 (body only) | was £1,449 | now £1,269
Save £180 at Wex The Canon R7 is the top-spec APS-C model in the current EOS mirrorless range. You get a 32.5MP sensor, 4K/60p video capture (4K/30p oversampled from 7K), a max 30fps burst speed, and impressive AF performance. Use the code CANONR7 at the checkout to get the £180 saving

In addition to looking after they day-to-day functioning of Digital Camera World in Australia, Sharmishta is the Managing Editor (APAC) for TechRadar as well, and helps produce two of Future's photography print magazines Down Under. Her passion for photography started when she was wandering the wilds of India studying monkeys (yes, life took a sharp turn somewhere along the way) and is entirely self-taught. That puts her in the unique position of understanding what a beginner or enthusiast is looking for in a camera or lens, and writes to help those like her on their path to developing their skills or finding the best gear. While she experiments with quite a few genres of photography, her main area of interest is nature photography – wildlife, landscapes and macro. She still prefers an optical viewfinder but is utterly fascinated with what mirrorless technology has been able to achieve. 

With an ear to the ground in the Asia-Pacific territory, she is constantly on top of camera news and breaking developments in the Australian region, in addition to sourcing local deals during big retail events like Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday / Cyber Monday. 

She’s also a skilled stargazer, always eager to share astrophotography tips such as photographing the blood moon without even using a tripod!

