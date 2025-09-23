Looking for a super cheap camera? The Canon EOS 1100D might be the DSLR to start your photography journey

Is the Canon EOS 1100D still worth a look in 2025?

The Canon EOS 1100D (known as the Rebel T3 in the US) doesn't seem all that special at first glance. Released 14 years ago, with a modest 12.2MP APS-C sensor, it's dated even next to today's beginner cameras.

However, there's one thing that makes the Canon EOS 1100D very worthy of attention: the price. It's available used for as little as $67 at MPB in the US and just £68 at MPB UK – which definitely made me sit up and pay attention.

So, is the Canon EOS 1100D worth a look in 2025 – and for whom?

I'll be honest – when it's available for that little money, even I'm thinking about picking one up! Let's not forget that this was a great little camera when it originally launched in 2011 – and it's also worth remembering that its price was $599 / £499 at launch.

While it might be old, it still takes a good photograph. Yes, you're working with an older sensor and comparatively primitive autofocus tech, but the images out of this camera look absolutely fine to 2025 eyes.

Obviously the resolution is only 12.2MP, the AF system only has 9 points (with a single cross-type in the middle) and the sensitivity has a ceiling of ISO6400. And of course, there's no video.

But I can't remember the last time I intentionally shot at ISO6400. Canon's color science means your tones (and, crucially, skintones) look terrific, and 12.2MP is more than enough for social media and online use.

The Canon EOS 1100D was also known as the Rebel T3 in the US and the Kiss X50 in Japan (Image credit: Canon)

The APS-C sensor still enables you to achieve shallow depth of field to work with, particularly when you pair it with the Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 – which is also available for peanuts.

The body is so light and compact that it feels great in the hand – and paired with something like a nifty fifty it would make a great package to sling over your shoulder for everyday shooting. It would also make a good burner camera for taking on an adventure with you.

More than that, it would still be a great first camera for someone – whether they're a student on a budget, or someone who wants to play around with cameras and lenses without spending too much money.

Don't forget, the lenses are far more important than the body – and the best Canon lenses for DSLRs still rival their modern mirrorless counterparts, especially when it comes to price! So this would be a great photography starter kit.

Whether it's a trip down memory lane or a fun way to get someone shooting, for maybe 150 notes you can put together a great Canon EOS 1100D bundle with a lens or two and maybe an extra battery. What's not to love about that!

