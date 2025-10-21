Canon's flagship APS-C mirrorless camera drops to lowest-ever price

As ever we keep our eye out for the best camera deals around... and we have spotted a great price on the Canon EOS R7 – at £1,019.99 body only - a £349 drop at Amazon, bringing the price down to its lowest ever.

If you're not too fussed about having a full-frame sensor, but are looking for an affordable mirrorless camera that offers some serious pro-level grunt, then you should definitely consider the Canon EOS R7, particularly at this discounted price.

It's an advanced 32.5 megapixel APS-C format mirrorless camera aimed at enthusiast photographers who want to up their creative game. As a hybrid camera, the EOS R7 offers superb-quality 4K/30p video oversampled from 7K, and a silky-smooth 4K/60p mode as well... and it's uncropped too!

Its in-body image stabilizer works with a lens’s optical IS for video and still captures at shutter speeds 7 stops longer than usual. Hybrid shooters will also love the deep-learning Dual Pixel CMOS AF II that tracks subjects and keeps them sharp. With its incredible speed, this camera is great for sports and wildlife photographers or those seeking to get into 4K video. In fact, its autofocus DNA came from the more expensive models such as the EOS R3, EOS R5 and EOS R6.

Heck, it will even outshoot the R5 and R6, thanks to its maximum continuous shooting speed of 30fps. Plus it's wrapped up in a compact and lightweight body that can use RF and RF-S lenses.

Read more:

Best lenses for the Canon R7

Best Canon flashguns

Canon EOS R7 review

Canon EOS R7 vs EOS 90D